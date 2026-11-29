Michigan football was embarrassed on the national stage on Saturday afternoon, falling to rival Ohio State on the road to conclude the 2026 regular season.

The Wolverines were shut out, losing 45-0 to the Buckeyes in Columbus. For perspective, it was their first shutout against Michigan since the 1960’s

OSU head coach Ryan Day was highly emotional following the game, sending a clear message about how he feels about the Maize and Blue.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a play against Michigan during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Day Said

On the field, Day was interviewed following the victory and did not shy away from the hatred of the rivalry.

“We can say O-H and know we beat the s--t out of the team up north,” Day said via Fox Sports.

“We get to say OH-IO & know we beat the SHIT out the team up north”



Ryan Day is talking his shit after beating the piss outta Michigan pic.twitter.com/JiL055VNbK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 28, 2026

Heading into the game, Day was on the outs with the OSU fan base, as they have underperformed compared to expectations this season. He may not have been on the hot seat, but the seat would’ve been getting warm if the Buckeyes didn’t win today.

I am not a fan of Day by any means, but I do respect how he feels about the rivalry.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He was asked after the game about beating Michigan in Columbus for the first time as a head coach.

“I know what this is like, I know what comes with this game and what it means to so many people,” Day said. “It is my job as the head coach from when we put a team together in January, all the way to when we play this game, to make sure that that team plays the way it did in that stadium today.”

Meanwhile in Ann Arbor

If we rewind to the summer during Big Ten Media Days, Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham was strongly criticised for downplaying the rivalry with OSU.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field for a timeout against Ohio State during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He then did the same thing later in the season with Michigan State, making sarcastic comments about “trophy games.”

Well, Whittingham got a taste of why The Game is important. He was beyond lost and had the team underprepared. It looked like a team whose head coach didn’t understand the magnitude of the rivalry.

When those comments were first made last summer, I didn’t think it was a big deal. Now, with the season behind us, it should’ve been the first of many red flags of the Whittingham era.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Nov. 28, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is one thing to lose to OSU, but it is another to be embarrassed. One head coach embarrassed the rivalry; the other didn’t and the results showed on the field.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage