Ryan Day, Ohio State get roasted on ESPN College Gameday
The Big Ten will be home to a massive midseason matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Oregon on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes and the Ducks will square off in primetime out west in a game that will certainly carry massive implications for both the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff picture. And while OSU head coach Ryan Day may be entirely focused on helping the Buckeyes improve to 6-0 on Saturday, Ducks fans weren't about to let him forget about his struggles against the Michigan Wolverines.
During ESPN's College Gameday show, several fans could be seen holding signs taking aim at Day and the state of Ohio.
As for the game itself, there will be no shortage of Big Ten fans tuning in to see how it plays out. Ohio State is viewed by most as an early favorite to win the national championship, but the Buckeyes have yet to play any team with a pulse. Oregon was another early favorite in both the Big Ten and the College Football Playoff, but the Ducks haven't looked quite as dominant as most expected heading into the season.
Here's how to watch:
No. 3 Oregon (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0)
- When: Saturday, Oct. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Autzen Stadium, Eugene
- Betting odds: Ohio State -3.5; over/under 54.5 (Odds via FanDuel)
- TV channel: NBC
