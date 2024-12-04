Ryan Day on loss to Michigan: 'I was in shock'
This won't come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched the broadcast on FOX, but Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said he was in shock following the loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes entered Saturday's matchup as a three-touchdown favorite over the Wolverines, and the belief was that they would cover comfortably. But as the game progressed, it quickly became apparent that it wasn't going to turn out the way that most anticipated.
Ohio State's high-powered offense was essentially rendered useless against a suffocating Michigan defense that shut out the Buckeyes in the second half and gave up just 10 yards in the fourth quarter. After Michigan nailed a field goal to take a 13-10 lead with time running out in the fourth, the harsh reality of what was happening was starting to set in for Ohio State's fan base. But for Ryan Day, he was in a state of shock.
"I was in shock after the game," Day said during his Wednesday press conference. "I never expected that to happen."
Day was widely criticized for his postgame conduct, seemingly just watching (without taking any action) as his team fought with the Wolverines at midfield. But that lack of action from a head coach whose team was out of control would certainly speak to a guy who was in a state of shock, struggling to come to terms with the gravity of what just occurred.
Prior to the game, Day made it clear that the losses to Michigan had taken their toll on him and his family, saying that it was the worst thing to happen in his life outside of the loss of his father. With that much at stake heading into Saturday, you've really got to wonder how Day is dealing with what is unquestionably the most devestating loss of his coaching career in Columbus.
