San Francisco 49ers move on from quarterbacks coach Brian Griese; no explanation given

Jerred Johnson

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former Michigan quarterback and National Championship winner Brian Griese has parted ways with the San Francisco 49ers, where he had held the position of quarterback coach since 2022. The 49ers' General Manager, John Lynch, has yet to release a statement explaining the reasons behind the decision, though an official update is expected to come tomorrow.

Griese's departure from San Francisco has raised questions about his next career move. He had previously been rumored as a candidate for Michigan's offensive coordinator position, a role that was ultimately filled by Chip Lindsey. In addition to the Michigan rumors, Griese had also been mentioned in connection with several NFL coaching vacancies. However, he recently declined an offer to interview with the New York Jets, signaling that he might be weighing his options carefully before making his next move.

Michigan quarterback Brian Griese gets a pat on the head from offensive lineman Chris Zieman as they make their way to the locker room after Michigan's 20-13 win over Ohio State on Saturday, Nov 22, at Michigan Stadium. Um 112297 Griese Fan Jhg / Julian H. Gonzalez, Detroit Free Press

Known for his time in the NFL and his crucial role in Michigan's 1997 National Championship victory, Griese has had a diverse career. After retiring from professional football, he transitioned into broadcasting, making a name for himself in the announcer's booth. With his extensive experience both on and off the field, Griese is well-equipped to explore various opportunities moving forward. Whether he returns to coaching, broadcasting, or pursues another avenue in football, it is clear that his next step will be one to watch closely. Fans and industry insiders alike will be eager to see what the future holds for the former Michigan star.

Jerred Johnson
