Wolverine Digest

WATCH: Michigan receiver commit flashes skill to haul in game-winning catch

The Michigan commit made a big play late to help lift his team to victory

Seth Berry

Photo provided
In this story:

Many of the nation's top prospects traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to take part in the Overtime OT7 (7-on-7) at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

Michigan has several targets participating in the event, along with receiver Jaylen Pile, who has been committed to the Wolverines since October of last year.

In the game between RG3 Takeover vs. C1N, Pile put his speed and ball skills on display while running underneath a perfectly thrown ball in stride for a touchdown to lift his team to a victory in the game's dying seconds.

While Pile's game is anticipated to translate as a slot receiver at the college level in Chip Lindsey's offense, his clean style of route running, overall explosiveness and creativity allows him the ability to create separation down field against defensive backs as well, which is well documented in this play.

Pile amassed 1,367 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 63 receptions during his junior year at Parish Episcopal (TX.) and will look to build off of that heading into his senior season.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

ESPN: Michigan running back has one of the most unbreakable college football records

Incoming Michigan transfer says the goal is a National Championship

Michigan's 4-star QB commit rated among the best in the country

Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and was the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.