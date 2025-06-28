WATCH: Michigan receiver commit flashes skill to haul in game-winning catch
Many of the nation's top prospects traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to take part in the Overtime OT7 (7-on-7) at St. Thomas Aquinas High School.
Michigan has several targets participating in the event, along with receiver Jaylen Pile, who has been committed to the Wolverines since October of last year.
In the game between RG3 Takeover vs. C1N, Pile put his speed and ball skills on display while running underneath a perfectly thrown ball in stride for a touchdown to lift his team to a victory in the game's dying seconds.
While Pile's game is anticipated to translate as a slot receiver at the college level in Chip Lindsey's offense, his clean style of route running, overall explosiveness and creativity allows him the ability to create separation down field against defensive backs as well, which is well documented in this play.
Pile amassed 1,367 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 63 receptions during his junior year at Parish Episcopal (TX.) and will look to build off of that heading into his senior season.
