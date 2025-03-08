Latest NFL trade could play major factor into J.J. McCarthy's future with Vikings
On Friday night, the Seattle Seahawks made a big decision to part ways with their starting quarterback, Geno Smith, who they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round draft pick. Smith is now reunited with former coach Pete Carroll. Seattle is currently on a sale after announcing it was parting ways with longtime receiver TJ Lockett and the Seahawks are also looking to trade NFL star DK Metcalf.
But what does this have to do with former Michigan football legend, J.J. McCarthy? Could be very significant.
According to plenty of reports, the Vikings are still inquiring about keeping 2024 starter Sam Darnold who is now a free agent. Minnesota chose not to franchise tag Darnold, but the Vikings are still interested in re-signing Darnold on their terms.
However, now that Seattle traded Smith, the Seahawks are in the market for a new quarterback. Darnold now has a new option on the table and according to Dianna Russini, Seattle is set to target the former New York Jets' top-five selection. Offensive coordinator Klink Kubiak had coached Darnold and there is familiarity between both sides.
This would obviously impact McCarthy's future with the Vikings. If Darnold isn't in the picture anymore, Minnesota will be 100% committed to its first-round pick from last season. McCarthy was impressive in the preseason last year and there was talk centering when McCarthy would supplant Darnold, not if. But the rest is history. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury and Darnold would go to lead the Vikings to the playoffs despite playing his worst football in the final two games.
With free agency set to open on Wednesday, dominoes should start to fall very soon.
