Sherrone Moore addresses Brandyn Hillman's taunting penalty at Nebraska
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said at his press conference Monday that he enjoys how safety Brandyn Hillman deliver big hits and commended the energy he plays with.
Hillman is known for being an old school safety who isn't afraid to come down into the box and lay a shoulder into a running back, or do the same for a receiver coming across the middle of the field to deliver a big blow.
However, in the third quarter of Michigan's game at Nebraska this past Saturday, Hillman allowed his emotions to get the best of him after tauning the Huskers' sideline in the third quarter after the Wolverines defense came up with a big stop. The penalty allowed Dylan Raiola and the Husker offense to go down to get a field goal later in the drive to cut Michigan's lead to one score.
Moore said the situation with Hillman has been addressed, but wants to see him continue to play with physicality.
"You address it head on and it's already been addressed," Moore said. "It can't be a yelling, bantering because the kid plays so hard, plays so physical. He plays with emotion that you want. You just can't be emotional. Those things you've got to eliminate, but I don't want to take the fire out of him because he plays with a fire that you want."
Moore clarified what he wants to see from his team in post-play celebrations, saying he emphasizes for his players to celebrate with their teammates.
"Celebrating with the teammates is the first thing we talk about," Moore said. "The crowd can't really help you win the game or help you lose the game. They don't really give you anything for the game, so the crowd doesn't really matter. I know our guys, they point to your family members, do that, which is cool. You like that, you love that. But the celebration piece: We always just talk about celebrating with your team and celebrating with each other. Because there's so many times in college football where you see a guy will make a play, and then everybody else on the field will walk off. And that's depressing."
The Wolverines dominated Nebraska on both sides of the line of scrimmage on Saturday and made a slew of positive plays on each side of the ball, but self-inflicted errors helped keep the Huskers within striking distance. That is an element that will likely be addressed by Moore throughout the bye week.
Michigan returns to action on Oct. 4 at the Big House against Wisconsin for a Noon EST kickoff.