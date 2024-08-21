Sherrone Moore, Kirk Campbell share insight on Michigan's quarterback competition
In addition to an update on Jack Tuttle and insight into how Alex Orji and Davis Warren looked in Tuesday's practice, Big Ten Network also provided on-air interviews with Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell.
Campbell, who coaches the quarterbacks, was asked how he's gone about making sure the QB room is ready to be at its best once the 2024 season gets underway.
"First off, we pride ourselves on making sure we're the most prepared unit in the country, stepping on the practice field, the game field, whenever the bullets are flying for us," Campbell said. "So, that's important to make sure, hey, are they there? Are they making the right read, are they using the proper footwork, which they've done an outstanding job of that."
In a battle as tight as this one appears to be between Orji and Warren, Campbell said the coaching staff is looking at every detail in order to make the best decision for the team.
"We evaluate every single snap as far as footwork, assignment, ball-handling, drop, accuracy," Campbell said. "And then we evaluate them outside of the football field — the classroom, how they are in the weight room. Coach Justin Tress, our head strength coach, gives us daily reports on what they're doing there. How they are around their teammates, who's the best leader. Because, at the end of the day, you have to select a guy that the players want to play for and want to be surrounded by. We're just making sure we make the best decision there."
Big Ten Network's Gerry DiNardo asked Campbell for the three most important things he's evaluating from the Wolverines' quarterbacks.
"I think the first thing is leadership," Campbell said. "You've got to have a guy that's a leader. You want somebody that [the team] follows as a player, as a person and wants to emulate how they represent themselves on the football field and in life. Two would be overall execution of the position. Are we moving the football? Is it because of their legs, because of their arms? We don't care. It needs to be, are we moving the football as an offense? And then three is, finishing the drives. So like, yeah the ball's moving, but then you've got to put it in the paint. So those are three important things — leadership, consistently moving the football and then scoring points for the offense."
Moving on to Moore, BTN's Ashley Adamson asked the head coach how he feels about the quarterback competition, how comfortable Moore is with the guys competing for the job, how he's evaluating the position and what the separating factors will be in determining a starter.
"I think the No. 1 thing for us as we look for that guy is the person that's going to take care of the football," Moore said. "When the pressure situations come, are you going to take care of it? Are you going to keep the team together when adversity hits? Are you going to be a leader for the team? And, obviously, you've got to be a playmaker with the ball in your hands, whether it's with your arm or on the ground.
"I think we've got a couple guys who have really taken themselves to that level, and it's going to be exciting to decided who the quarterback is. I think it's always great when you go into a championship-run season and you have a couple guys. So, that's what we want to have."
What work is left to be done between now and the season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31?
"We're trying to cross all T's, dot all I's, make sure we're the best we can be," Moore said. "Enjoy the process, enjoy attacking the process...that's what we want to do and make sure we're getting better every day."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Major update on Michigan Football's quarterback battle
BREAKING: 'Explosive' wide receiver commits to Michigan Football
Joel Klatt defines success for Michigan Football in Sherrone Moore's Year 1
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI