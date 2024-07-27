Sherrone Moore isn't looking for a honeymoon stage with Michigan, he's 'ready to attack'
INDIANAPOLIS -- It's not easy to replace a coach such as Jim Harbaugh. Not only did Harbaugh end up doing what he sought after -- defeating Ohio State, winning Big Ten titles, and winning a national title -- but it's Harbaugh's personality and the way he went about his business that kept everyone's eyes on the former Michigan head coach.
But that's exactly what Sherrone Moore gets to do. He gets to step into the fold as the Wolverines next head coach. As the interim head coach last year, Moore went 4-0 which included giant wins over Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State. Moore has been in the spotlight and came through in the most crucial of moments. He's not about the honeymoon stage of taking over a perennial power. Moore is hungry and ready to attack.
"No, there is no honeymoon year," Moore said during Big Ten Media Days. "We’re just ready to attack. All my life, I’ve been a competitor, I’ve wanted to win. And I’ve tried to win everywhere where I’ve been and like there’s no time off. There’s no, ‘Oh, let’s take a step back.’ Like that’s not our goal. Like we know what we want to do we know how we want to attack it. I’m hungrier than ever."
Moore may have some of the same philosophies that Harbaugh had. The same physical mindset and way of going about daily business, but Moore is his own man and will become his own coach. Moore had been with the Michigan program since 2018 and he looking to put his own spin on the football program.
"Yes, be me" said Moore. "I can’t be coach. I can’t be Jim Harbaugh. And I never will be. So for me, I just, I go as I go. I’m not going to change how I am. When I get excited, I’m gonna get excited. When I want to yell ‘Smash!’ I’m gonna yell ‘Smash!’ When I want us to play violent, I’m gonna let our players know and that’s what I’m gonna do. And but when I love them, I love them and when I feel like they need to hug I’m gonna give them a hug. That’s I’m just going to do — be me and I can’t change that. I’m not going to change that."
But what exactly does that look like? How does Moore plan on putting his own spin onto the Michigan program? That's something that he will figure out as camp goes on. One thing that Michigan players can count on -- more music during practice.
"I mean, we’ll figure that as we go through camp, the different things, the processes which we attack it, we’re just gonna keep doing it," said Moore. "And the hard work, the toughness, the mentality that we attack everything — offensive, defense, special teams — we’re gonna do."
"More music at practice — coach didn’t play music at practice and I’m guessing the Chargers are finding that out now! But everything else yeah, you know, there’ll be things here in there that are different, but most of that stuff’s gonna stay the same."
Michigan is coming off a 15-0 season and the Wolverines haven't lost a Big Ten game since 2021. What's a realistic expectation for the three-time defending Big Ten champions under coach Moore? Sherrone Moore isn't thinking about any of that right now, he just wants to see his team improve day by day.
"Yeah, I mean, just for us to get better every single day," said Moore on what a successful first season looks like. "We’re going to strive to be better than we were yesterday and then be better tomorrow. So for us, that’s how we’re gonna try to do it and then everything else will take care of itself."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Coach Moore talks Michigan wide receiver depth chart, incoming transfers
'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024
Sherrone Moore shares five Michigan freshmen that have impressed him so far