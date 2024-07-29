Sherrone Moore, Michigan won't back down from 2024 Big Ten-favorite Ohio State
On paper, Ohio State looks like the best team in the Big Ten when you consider what the Buckeyes return from last year's roster, the additions they made in the transfer portal and after wooing former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly to be the team's offensive coordinator.
When the preseason Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls are released in the coming weeks, there's a good chance Ohio State will open the 2024 season at No. 1 or No. 2 in the country. Last week, the Buckeyes were selected as the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten in an annual poll of the conference's media.
If Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines are bothered by their rivals being predicted to reclaim the league, after three straight wins for the Maize and Blue, they didn't indicated it at Big Ten Media Days last week.
"I think there’s always everybody’s speculations and opinions and it’s not our job to really care about what everyone else thinks," Moore told reporters on Thursday. "So for us, it’s whatever, we know who we’re going to be and that’s what we’re going to do.
"Since I’ve been there, it’s like, people are gonna predict what they’re gonna predict. They’re gonna say what they’re gonna say and our job is not to prove anybody right or prove ourselves right. So we’re just gonna go day by day and try to get better — not worry about anything else."
Ohio State is part of the day-by-day for Michigan. After struggling in the rivalry for the better part of two decades, including the first five years of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Wolverines made a change to their approach to 'The Game' in 2021 and it's resulted in three consecutive victories over the Buckeyes. That approach won't change under Moore.
"We think about them 24-7, 365," the new head coach said. "So that’s what we’re going to continue to do. That’s how we’re going to continue to attack it. And we’re just going to attack our process. We can’t really can’t be worried about what happened in the past, and what the future holds. We’ve just got to worry about today, and that’ll dedicate and predict what we do in these future games."
After the Big Ten did away with divisions and the College Football Playoff expanded to 12 participants, there's a chance Michigan and Ohio State could play up to three times in a season. That's considered to be sacrilegious to some, but Moore is not among them.
"Love it. Yes. Let’s do it," Moore said on the possibility of three games against the Buckeyes in a year.
In order to win a fourth Big Ten championship in a row, Michigan will need several role players from previous seasons to step up and play a bigger role in 2024. Senior tight end Max Bredeson told reporters on Thursday he's confident in last season's "depth guys" to do just that this fall, and that the players are embracing "flying under the radar".
"I love it," Moore said. "I mean, for us, we like staying there. Just like staying in that little perch and get ready. And then when it’s time, game day on August 31, you get ready to strike. So for us, we’re just ready to work and it’s awesome to hear that from (Max Bredeson). One of our leaders who, they’re in the thick of it with our players every single day, they see it, they understand it, they get it, they see what it looks like. So he knows and they all know what it was supposed to look like and we’re excited."
Moore laid out Michigan's goals in no uncertain terms during his opening statement at media days on Thursday: "Win the big games, beat our rivals, beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten, go to the College Football Playoff and win it."
The national championship is the ultimate prize, one that Michigan achieved for the first time in 26 years last season. Yet, the Wolverines will always value a conference championship. It's an achievement the program has held in high regard since its inception.
"Every year that’s we’re going to try to do. We’re going to try to compete to win the Big Ten. And if we do, it’s because we took care of the football, we played great defense and we played as hard as we could every game."
