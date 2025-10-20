Michigan football receives positive news on injury status of starting left tackle
Michigan football secured a big victory against the Washington Huskies this past Saturday to move to 5-2 on the season, but the Wolverines have continued to have some sour luck on the injury front.
About midway through the first quarter in the game against Washington, Michigan starting left tackle Evan Link went down with a non-contact injury. The incident occurred on a second-and-long play. Link was pass blocking, went to take a step back and immediately went down to the ground. After the commercial break on FOX, Link was seen being carted off after being tended to by Michigan's medical staff and was carted off the field, while being surrounded by his Wolverine teammates.
However, the injury to Link's knee, despite not looking good at first sight, may not be of the season ending variety, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
On Monday morning, Zenitz posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Link is "expected to miss at least a few games with a knee injury he suffered Saturday vs. Washington." He added that there is some initial hope from his sources that Link may be able to return before the end of the regular season.
Sophomore Blake Frazier filled in for Link at left tackle after the injury and filled in very well, allowing zero pressures for the time he was in the game.
If Frazier continues to play at a high level, that should make offensive line coach Grant Newsome and the Wolverine staff feel good about their depth at the position, which would allow Link to take all the time he needs to make sure he's coming back at full strength when and if he returns during the 2025 season.
Link has started at left tackle in all seven of Michigan's games so far this season. As a junior, Link made 13 appearances on the Wolverines' offensive line with 11 starts.
The 25th-ranked Wolverines travel to East Lansing to take on the rival Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on NBC, where Frazier is expected to make his first start for the Maize and Blue.
Michigan then returns home to face Purdue on Nov. 1 before its second bye week on Nov. 8, which will allow Link to rest up for an additional week without having to miss another game.