Sherrone Moore isn't responsible for Michigan's current QB issues
After Saturday's crushing 27-17 loss to Washington, plenty of Michigan fans flocked to social media to blame head coach Sherrone Moore for...well...pretty much everything. From his coaching hires to his management of the roster, every move that Moore has made since taking over as head coach is now being called into question by a segment of the Michigan fan base.
Although there are certainly some fair criticisms to be made, the idea that Moore dropped the ball by not going after a quarterback in the transfer portal is misguided. Here's why:
Michigan spent a good portion of the month of January waiting for Harbaugh to make a decision on his coaching future, and that decision came on January 24 when he was named the next head coach in Los Angeles. Just two days later, Michigan announced the hiring of Sherrone Moore on January 26.
By that time, all of the top QBs in the portal were committed elsewhere. Any QB available at that point was a project at best.
Given the options available in the portal after he took over, it makes sense that Moore probably thought a guy like Jack Tuttle was fully capable of floating the Michigan offense for a year while Jadyn Davis developed as a freshman.
Even though he made costly mistakes on Saturday, I think we can safely assume that Tuttle was supposed to be the guy from the start. But the injury and a complicated recovery process threw off the timeline, which is why Moore had to try and make it work with Davis Warren and Alex Orji.
It's easy to second-guess all of that now, but Moore is not responsible for the frustration you feel with the current QB options in Ann Arbor. This is Jim Harbaugh's quarterback room.
