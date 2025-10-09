Sherrone Moore shares what challenges USC presents to Michigan football this weekend
Saturday's game between USC and Michigan will be a battle of strengths. The Wolverines have one of the top defenses in the country, behind a ferocious defensive line and a stable of players at linebacker. USC, on the other hand, has the No. 3 scoring attack and the No. 2 total offense in the country.
For the Trojans, it all starts through the air. QB Jayden Maiava is the No. 2 passer in the country, averaging 317 yards per game, only behind Baylor's Sawyer Robertson. USC has a pair of elite WRs for Maiava, and Makai Lemon is the second-leading pass catcher in the country, averaging over 117 yards per game.
It all starts with the explosive WRs
Earlier this week, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore touched on what challenges USC presents.
"Yeah, explosive, you know, Makai Lemon is explosive as any receiver you’ll see in the country. Ja'Kobi Lane, same, big, strong, physical. The two tight ends are explosive," Moore said of the USC offense.
"Lincoln really wants to run the football and then play action and RPO and do things off of it. And then the quarterback does a really good job of taking care of the football for the most part. I think that was his first pick in the last game against Illinois. So we got to do a good job of really controlling the line of scrimmage up front first. And they’ve got a really good line, but I feel like we’ve got a really good D-line. So it’s gonna be a battle.
"It’s gonna be a four-quarter battle in the Coliseum, which we’re really excited about."
Michigan needs to get USC off the field
The Trojans obviously have an explosive offense and Michigan doesn't want to get into a track meet with Maiava and the USC pass catchers. Instead, getting pressure on Maiava -- and exploit the weakness of the Trojans' offensive line will be key. If the Wolverines can keep Maiava on his heels, the Wolverines' defense has a chance to force several three-and-outs to get their offense the ball.
