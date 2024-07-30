Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore speaks to Wolverines' depth at linebacker
While Michigan lost both of its 2023 starting linebackers — Michael Barrett and Junior Colson — to the NFL this offseason, the Wolverines return a talented and deep position group this fall.
Ernest Hausmann, who transferred into the program from Nebraska ahead of last season, is one of the favorites to earn a starting job in 2024. Another is incoming Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham, who was highly productive for the Terrapins each of the last two years.
However, at Big Ten Media Days last week, head coach Sherrone Moore discussed some of Michigan's homegrown guys who will take on larger roles with Team 145. One of those guys is junior Jimmy Rolder, who was limited to just six games a season ago due to injury.
"Yeah, he’s been awesome," Moore said of Rolder. "He looks like the Jimmy Rolder that we thought we would get before he started to get the injuries and the things, so he looks good. He’s in a good place physically, in a good place mentally."
Moore also singled out two other upperclassmen who have patiently waited their turn for a bigger part of the linebacker rotation — redshirt junior Jaydon Hood and true junior Micah Pollard.
"Jayden Hood’s done a really good job," Moore said. "He’s really stepped up, he’s really changed his body and done some really good things. The guy that I’m excited to see is Micah Pollard. He’s up to about 235 pounds, 240 pounds – he’s played at like 205-ish. So he’s been really good."
Between the five linebackers mentioned above, Michigan appears to be deep at the position once again heading into 2024. However, the unit appears to be in good hands for the future as well, with Moore pointing out a recent addition in the class of 2024 who is already turning heads.
"Young guy, Cole Sullivan, he’s ready to break out at some point," the head coach said. "He’s a true freshman but he’s a guy that I feel will play this year, whether it be special teams, a little bit on defense. He looks like he’s a defensive end but he runs like a linebacker, so excited to watch him."
Michigan opens its season on Aug. 31, hosting Fresno State in a night game at the Big House (7:30 p.m./NBC).
