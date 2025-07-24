Sherrone Moore talks massive Week 2 primetime matchup with Oklahoma
The Michigan Wolverines enter the 2025 season with plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball. But much like last year, they won't have a lot of time to get those questions answered before facing a tough test. Last year, Michigan had to deal with the Texas Longhorns in Ann Arbor for a Week 2 matchup. This year, it will be Michigan hitting the road for a massive test against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman.
Meeting with the media on Thursday for Big Ten Media Days, head coach Sherrone Moore talked about the importance of that Week 2 matchup.
"I think it's going to be a game that's going to be fun. It's the first away game for our team and a test to see where we are, see if we can overcome some adversity when we're not in a comfortable environment," Moore said. "So it's going to test us. It's going to test the will, the willpower of who we are and what we're going to be. But it's going to be a lot, because it's going to be the next game. So hopefully you win the first game, and if you can get that, that means you'd be 2-0—and that's really what it would mean for the team."
This will be the first-ever regular-season matchup between the two programs, and just the second meeting all-time. The previous meeting came in the Orange Bowl back in 1976, and the Sooners walked away with a 14-6 victory. Adding to the challenge for Michigan, the Wolverines will be breaking in a new offense with a true freshman QB under center. Although the defense is still expected to be solid, Michigan is replacing two first-round picks up front in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, while also replacing second-round cornerback Will Johnson.
Playing a road game at Oklahoma may be unfamiliar territory for his team, but for Moore, it's a homecoming. Before his coaching career, Moore played college football at the University of Oklahoma from 2006 to 2007 as an offensive guard, appearing in 14 games. He also earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the university.
Returning to Norman as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines makes this matchup especially meaningful. Still, Moore is focused on the bigger picture—this game is a major early-season test for Michigan, and the outcome will reveal a lot about who the Wolverines truly are in 2025.
