'Sign Stealer': Four questions that Connor Stalions needs to answer in upcoming documentary
Love him or hate him, fans from across the country will soon be able to hear directly from the man at the center of one of the biggest scandals in college football history. Connor Stalions will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary that is set to be released on Aug. 27, and the former U-M football staff member will share his side of the story. At the heart of the story is whether or not Stalions broke NCAA rules when it comes to advanced scouting of future opponents, along with who (if anyone) on Michigan's staff was aware of his activities.
Regardless of where you stand on what he's accused of, the reality is that his actions have put the Michigan football program squarely in the crosshairs of the NCAA. The University of Michigan received the official NOA from the NCAA this week, leaving Michigan with 90 days to issue a formal response to what it's being accused of. Although I wouldn't expect any punishment to come from the NCAA in the near-term, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Michigan get hit with some recruiting restrictions and a possible suspension for head coach Sherrone Moore heading into the 2025 season.
That brings us back to why we're here in the first place: Connor Stalions. With the documentary set to release in less than 24 hours, here are four questions we need answers to:
1. The Manifesto: What was in it?
Shortly after the sign-stealing controversy took over the sports world, it was reported that Stalions had been working on a 600-page manifesto detailing how he would one day take over the Michigan Football program - something he referred to as "The Michigan Manifesto." The information was obtained via a former student at a Power 5 school who was in direct communication with Stalions in January and February 2021.
"Stalions, now 28, revealed that he was part of a small group of people—two of whom he said were at low-level positions on different college football coaching staffs—who were putting their heads together on a long-term plan to run the Michigan football program. Stalions claimed to have a Google document between 550 and 600 pages long that he managed daily, containing a blueprint for the Wolverines’ future. He referred the document as a movement more than a plan, dubbing it 'the Michigan Manifesto.'"
2. The Disguise: How did he gain access to Central Michigan's sideline (and why was he there)?
Although nothing has been confirmed by anyone involved, it certainly looks like Connor Stalions was present on Central Michigan's sideline during its road matchup against Michigan State last season. According to ESPN's reporting on the NOA draft that was sent to Michigan, the NCAA claims it has evidence that it was indeed Stalions on the sideline.
"The draft also states the NCAA gathered evidence that shows Stalions was on the sideline at Michigan State's season-opening against Central Michigan in 2023. Stalions was wearing a bench pass, Central Michigan coaching gear and a disguise, according to the draft, which states that Stalions' conduct 'seriously undermined or threatened the integrity of the NCAA collegiate model.' The draft does not say how Stalions obtained a bench pass for the Chippewas' sideline."
I understand that stealing signs isn't anything new to college football, but I've got to believe that wearing a disguise on the sideline isn't common practice among low-level staff members. Given the fact that this particular act is such a big part of the overall story, it's hard to imagine that it wouldn't be addressed in the documentary.
3. The Process: How did it work, and who knew?
While many have tried to position the sign-stealing scheme as a program-wide issue, there's been no evidence that anyone on the coaching staff - including Jim Harbaugh - was aware of what Stalions was doing. Stalions may have acted alone in terms of being the only staff member who was involved, but he's also being accused of utilizing a "vast network" of scouts who would attend games on his behalf. Did he act alone? Was he sending folks to scout future opponents? Was he aware that what he was doing was against NCAA rules, or did he think he found a loophole? These are all questions that need to be answered.
4. The Documentary: Why do it this way?
Why drag this story out for nearly a year when he could have addressed it directly with the media shortly after he resigned his position at the University of Michigan? It's worth noting that an NCAA investigation isn't a criminal investigation, meaning Stalions could have shared his side of the story at any point over the last 10 months. Instead, he chose to sell his story to Netflix for a documentary that will be released just days before Michigan takes the field for it's season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore says Michigan is 'close' to naming the starting quarterback
Donovan Edwards likely to break Michigan Football records in 2024
Another former Buckeye getting restless; Day has to beat Michigan