Social media erupts after Michigan football lands first 5-star recruit under Sherrone Moore
Michigan received its 17th commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle on Monday night. The Wolverines landed five-star offensive lineman Andrew Babalola out of Overland Park (KS) Blue Valley Northwest.
Babalola chose the Wolverines over Stanford and Auburn, among others. The massive 6-foot-6, 280-pound lineman could be an instant starter of the Wolverines' line as soon as next season. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Babalola is the 25th-ranked prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the '25 cycle.
Babalola became the first five-star recruit under Sherrone Moore and the first at Michigan since Will Johnson back in 2022. After he announced his commitment to the maize and blue, social media erupted. Here are some of the best reactions.
