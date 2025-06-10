Wolverine Digest

Social media explodes after Michigan football beats Notre Dame for No. 8 commit in 2026 class

This was a major pickup.

Michigan football landed its newest commitment on Monday when four-star defensive lineman McHale Blade committed to the Wolverines over Notre Dame, USC, Wisconsin, Illinois, and others. The Chicago (IL) Simeon prospect has great size at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds and he is ranked as a top-200 recruit.

According to the Composite, Blade is the 169th-ranked recruit in the 2026 cycle and the No. 21 defensive lineman. With Blade's commitment, Michigan now has eight commits in the cycle and he is the second-highest ranked recruit in the class. QB Brady Smigiel is ranked at No. 1, per the Composite. Blade is now the second defensive lineman to join the Wolverines class, he joins three-star Tariq Boney.

Following Blade's commitments, social media exploded. Here are some of the best reactions.

