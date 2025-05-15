Social media lights up after JJ McCarthy and Justin Jefferson sit courtside during Timberwolves playoff win
The Minnesota Vikings have handed the QB1 position over to former Michigan Wolverine National Championship winner JJ McCarthy. Like any good quarterback, McCarthy seems to fully understand that forging a bond with his top receiver is critical to his success. In this case his top receiver, Justin Jefferson, may arguably be the best in the league. A luxury for a young quarterback like McCarthy and he is wasting no time building that connection. The two teammates lit up social media after they attended the Timberwolves series clinching 121-110 win against the Golden State Warriors last night.
While it is great to see teammates connecting, some of the takes on this are a little over the top. Calling the fact that two elite athletes went to an NBA playoff game to support their city "off the charts chemistry building" is a heck of a stretch. Either way it shows that McCarthy and Jefferson understand they need to be synced up for the future success of the Vikings organization. Now Viking fans have to wait and see if that translates to the field.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
Michigan Basketball: Where Danny Wolf, Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in post-lottery NBA mock draft
Where Michigan football ranks in post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson