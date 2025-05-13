Michigan Basketball: Where Danny Wolf, Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in post-lottery NBA mock draft
The Dallas Mavericks shocked the world last night when they received the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after having just a 1.8% of landing the first pick. While the Mavs won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, Michigan basketball fans are curious to know where Danny Wolf and potential future Wolverine, Yaxel Lendeborg, are being projected following the lottery.
ESPN created a new NBA mock draft following the lottery and they have both Wolf and Lendeborg going in Round 1. After playing one season with the Wolverines, Wolf is being projected to go No. 17 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The former Yale big man averaged 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for Michigan this past season, while leading the Wolverines to the Sweet 16.
"The Pistons breaking through and making the playoffs conveyed this pick to the Timberwolves, who have a nice opportunity to add talent after having traded away most of their draft capital since Tim Connelly took over as president," Woo wrote. "Wolf would give them a versatile frontcourt player capable of contributing sooner than later."
As for the UAB transfer who committed to Michigan, Lendeborg is testing the NBA waters to see if he will secure a first-round guarantee. ESPN, as of now, believes Leneborg will become a first-round pick and has him going to the Phoenix Suns with the No. 29 pick. With there only being 30 picks in the first round, this is right on the bubble of where Lendeborg wants to be. The talented big man who averaged 17.7 points and 11.4 rebounds will need to impress during the Combine to secure a spot in the draft. If not, he will head to Ann Arbor for one season in hopes of becoming a high first-round pick in 2026.
"The Suns changed front office leadership this month, with Brian Gregory taking over as top executive for James Jones and the franchise more focused on its latest coaching hire than anything else right now," wrote Woo. "Adding a contributor who can shore up Phoenix's questionable depth at this spot would be valuable."
ESPN also has Michigan center Vlad Goldin going No. 57 overall in the second round to the Orlando Magic.
