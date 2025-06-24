Wolverine Digest

'We not done': Social media explodes following 4-star Titan Davis committing to Michigan over Alabama

The Wolverines could go on a tear on the recruiting trail.

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan football received its 13th commitment in the 2026 class on Monday night when four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis committed to the Wolverines over SEC power, Alabama.

Davis, the St. Louis (MO) native, is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman who is a massive addition for Sherrone Moore and Co. Davis is ranked as the No. 101-best prospect in the 2026 class, and the 13th-ranked defensive lineman in the cycle.

Davis is now the second-highest ranked recruit in Michigan's class behind QB Brady Smigiel, per the Composite, Davis was on campus this past weekend for an official visit, and it clearly went over well. On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of the Wolverines landing Davis on Monday morning.

With Davis' commitment, Michigan now has four defensive linemen committed in the cycle. Davis joins four-star Alister Vallejo, four-star McHale Blade, and three-star Tariq Boney.

Following Davis committing to Michigan, social media exploded with excitement. Here are the best reactions.

TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

