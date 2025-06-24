'We not done': Social media explodes following 4-star Titan Davis committing to Michigan over Alabama
Michigan football received its 13th commitment in the 2026 class on Monday night when four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis committed to the Wolverines over SEC power, Alabama.
Davis, the St. Louis (MO) native, is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman who is a massive addition for Sherrone Moore and Co. Davis is ranked as the No. 101-best prospect in the 2026 class, and the 13th-ranked defensive lineman in the cycle.
Davis is now the second-highest ranked recruit in Michigan's class behind QB Brady Smigiel, per the Composite, Davis was on campus this past weekend for an official visit, and it clearly went over well. On3's Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction in favor of the Wolverines landing Davis on Monday morning.
With Davis' commitment, Michigan now has four defensive linemen committed in the cycle. Davis joins four-star Alister Vallejo, four-star McHale Blade, and three-star Tariq Boney.
Following Davis committing to Michigan, social media exploded with excitement. Here are the best reactions.
