Ranking the top 25 Big Ten WRs and top 10 TEs entering the 2025 season
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Washington Huskies
The next position group(s) up in my Big Ten summer rankings is the pass catcher. For this segment, I separated the two positions, and ranked the top-25 wide receivers, followed by the top 10 tight ends. Like all of my rankings, it's based on previous production, predicted production, and estimating how the QBs will involve each player.
*This is a part of my Big Ten offseason series. You can check out my Big Ten Power Rankings, head coach rankings, QB rankings, and RB rankings if you missed them.*
**Oregon's Evan Stewart is NOT ranked after suffering a potential season-ending injury..
Wide Receivers
25. Kwazi Gilmer - UCLA (2024 rank: N/A)
UCLA lost three of its top pass catchers from last season. Gilmer returns and should be the top option for Nico Iamaleava, but the Bruins could be on a committee approach.
24. Omari Kelly - Michigan State (N/A)
MSU added a couple of WRs from the portal to go along with Nick Marsh. Kelly caught for 869 yards and four scores. While that production came with Middle Tennessee, Kelly should be a reliable target for Aidan Chiles.
23. Semaj Morgan - Michigan (16)
There weren't any WRs who played well for Michigan last season, but that was mostly due to poor QB play. With Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor, that should open things up for the speedy Semaj Morgan.
22. Nyziah Hunter - Nebraska (N/A)
Hunter comes over from Cal where he caught for 578 yards and five scores. He will likely be the second option behind Dane Key in the Cornhusker offense. Dylan Raiola is looking to make his mark this year, and the Nebraska passing offense should do well.
21. Javon Tracy - Minnesota (N/A)
Minnesota lost both Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer, but the Gophers added Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy. Playing in the MAC, Tracy caught for 818 yards and seven scores. He should be the top option for an unproven Drake Lindsey.
20. Omari Evans - Washington (N/A)
The Huskies wanted to add a playmaker beside Denzel Boston, and that's what they got with the Penn State transfer. Evans can take the top off the ball, and gives Demond Williams a legit target.
19. Devonte Ross - Penn State (N/A)
Ross caught for over 1,000 yards for Troy last season, but typically, players from lower-level schools take some time to get used to Big Ten action. I think Ross will be No. 2 on this team, but he will be fine nonetheless.
18. Omar Cooper - Indiana (N/A)
IU returns both Omar Cooper and Elijah Sarratt. Cooper had 594 yards for the Hoosiers last season, and he will slot right back into that pivotal No. 2 role in Curt Cignetti's offense.
17. DT Sheffield - Rutgers (N/A)
Rutgers lost its top WR Dymere Miller, but the Scarlet Knights hit the portal to bring in the North Texas playmaker. Sheffield caught double-digit TDs last year, and he should be able to replace Miller's production with Athan Kaliakmanis behind center.
16. Reece Vander Zee - Iowa (N/A)
Iowa continues to be a mystery, but the Hawkeyes are headed in the right direction with Mark Gronkowski at QB. Reece Vander Zee will be his top option after a breakout year.
15. Griffin Wilde - Northwestern (N/A)
Griffin Wilde was a star at South Dakota State, catching 1,154 yards and 12 scores. The 'Cats needed to replace Bryce Kirtz, and Wilde should be that guy. But how long will it take him to get up to Big Ten speed?
14. Ja'Kobi Lane - USC (N/A)
Lane wasn't the top option for USC last season, but he was the go-to guy in the red zone. He caught 12 TDs for the Trojans last year, and he could have a similar year in 2025.
13. Jalil Farooq - Maryland (N/A)
Jalil Farooq was injured last year at Oklahoma, but in 2023, he caught for nearly 700 yards. The veteran is a reliable target, and Maryland's offense is great for WR production. Look for Farooq to become the Terps' main target.
12. Hudson Clement - Illinois (N/A)
Illinois lost its starting WRs, so the Illini went and landed the WVU transfer who will get the first crack at being the top option. Last year, Clement had 741 yards and scored five times.
11. Donaven McCulley - Michigan (N/A)
Michigan has had a big 6-foot-5 WR since Nico Collins. Now that the Wolverines have that, Donaven McCulley will be the big target for Bryce Underwood. Plus, McCulley is supposedly wearing the famed No. 1 jersey in 2025, which shows how Michigan feels about the former Hoosier.
10. Dakorien Moore - Oregon (N/A)
I'm always hesitant to rank true freshmen WRs too high. Turns out I ranked Jeremiah Smith way too low last year. But this feels like a safe spot for the Oregon freshman. With Evan Stewart likely missing most, if not all the season, Moore is in store for a big year.
9. Trebor Pena - Penn State (N/A)
The Syracuse transfer knows what it's like to play big games. Playing in the ACC, Pena had 941 receiving yards and nine scores. I like Pena becoming Drew Allar's top target in 2025.
8. Vinny Anthony - Wisconsin (N/A)
Anthony was 19th in the Big Ten last year, catching for 672 yards. He's back, and Wisconsin brought in Billy Edwards Jr to start at QB. Edwards helped Tai Felton come in third in the Big Ten in receiving last year, so Anthony could be in store for a massive 2025 year.
7. Nick Marsh - Michigan State (N/A)
Nick Marsh had a standout freshman season for MSU last year. Entering his second year, Marsh and Aidan Chiles have built a solid connection that will continue in 2025. If Chiles' decision-making improves, it could make Marsh a top-five WR in the Big Ten.
6. Dane Key - Nebraska (N/A)
Key was a massive pickup for Nebraska after he left Kentucky. Raiola could help Key get around the 1,000-yard mark in 2025 with how much the Huskers will throw the football with the second-year QB.
5. Makai Lemon - USC (N/A)
Zachariah Branch was expected to become the man last year, but it turned out to be Makai Lemon, who led the Trojans. Lemon is back, and is in store for another big year for USC.
4. Carnell Tate - Ohio State (N/A)
As the No. 3 WR last year, Carnell Tate still managed to catch for over 700 yards. Now, he will be the No. 2 beside Jeremiah Smith. The Buckeyes are going to have the best one-two punch at WR in the Big Ten, and likely the country.
3. Denzel Boston - Washington (N/A)
Boston was 10th in the Big Ten last year with 834 yards, and he caught the sixth-most TDs with nine in 2024. With Giles Jackson gone, Boston is the lead guy entering 2025. Although Will Rogers is gone, Demond Williams has another year to build a rapport with the dynamic WR.
2. Elijah Sarratt - Indiana (17)
It was a great season for the JMU transfer. In his first year in Bloomington, Sarratt had 957 yards receiving, and it's quite possible Fernando Mendoza is an upgrade at QB for Indiana. Look out for Sarratt in 2025.
1. Jeremiah Smith - Ohio State (10)
There isn't much to say other than Ohio State has the best WR in the country at its disposal. Smith defied odds as a true freshman and was arguably the most dynamic player in all of America in 2024. What's Smith going to do as an encore?
Tight Ends
10. Tucker Ashcraft - Wisconsin (N/A)
Ashcraft had just 82 yards last year, but with no Will Pauling or Bryson Green, it could open things up for Ashcraft in 2025. Billy Edwards Jr. has shown he likes passing to the TE during his time at Maryland.
9. Decker DeGraaf - Washington (N/A)
DeGraaf had 233 yards as a true freshman. As the unquestioned top TE on the team, he should only improve in 2025 with another year in the system.
8. Khalil Dinkins - Penn State (N/A)
Dinkins is likely the starter for Penn State, and while he's mostly unproven, the Nittany Lions know a thing or two about producing good TEs.
7. Jameson Geers - Minnesota (N/A)
With so many unknowns with the Minnesota passing attack, and WR corps, Geers is someone Drake Lindsey can trust. He had four TDs last year for the Gophers and is a big body to use in the red zone.
6. Lake McRee - USC (N/A)
Although the Trojans have a solid WR corps, you can't count at Lake McRee. The big TE made several big plays for USC last season, and while he won't shine with playmakers out wide, McRee will be another sound option.
5. Dorian Fleming - Maryland (N/A)
Fleming is quite the upgrade for Maryland. He caught for 558 yards last year for Georgia State, and now he's in a pass-happy scheme in College Park. Fleming should be a top-five Big Ten TE in 2025.
4. Marlin Klein - Michigan (N/A)
Michigan ALWAYS had a productive TE on its roster. With Colston Loveland off to the NFL, Marlin Klein is next in line. Klein is one of the top athletes on the roster, and fans will get a chance to see what he can do as TE1.
3. Jack Velling - Michigan State (N/A)
Nick Marsh and Jack Velling were the only two consistent things about Michigan State last season. Those two should be top targets for Aidan Chiles in 2025, and Velling could get even more involved this year.
2. Max Klare - Ohio State (N/A)
Klare had the second-most yards from any Big Ten TE last year -- behind PSU Tyler Warren. The Buckeyes landed the elite TE from Purdue, who will cement himself as a go-to option in Columbus.
1. Kenyon Sadiq - Oregon (N/A)
Sadiq's stock went way up once Evan Stewart suffered a potential season-ending injury. He is now the only returning player who has some proven production. While the Ducks will have talent everywhere, Dante Moore will look Sadiq's way plenty.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'It was a pretty good visit': Michigan football hosted surprising visitor on Saturday
Michigan football lands first RB commitment in 2026 class
From worst to best: Michigan football QB room now among nation's elite
Two Michigan Wolverines in discussion as top-five players at their position for 2026 NFL Draft