Coveted OL Zaden Krempin enjoys his visit back to Michigan: 'The OV was great'
Michigan football hosted several high-caliber players this past weekend for 'Victors Weekend'. The Wolverines were hoping to get ahead on several recruitments, including four-star offensive lineman Zaden Krempin. Michigan made Krempin's final four, and the Wolverines had him on campus this past weekend for his final official visit.
Krempin told Trent Knoop of Michigan Wolverines on SI that he enjoyed getting to know the players better and had a chance to connect with more of the 2026 commits. The Wolverines hosted several of their own commits such as OL Bear McWhorter, WR Jaylen Pile, TEs Matt Ludwig and Mason Bonner, and QB Brady Smigiel, on the offensive side of the ball.
"I enjoyed getting to know the players better and spending time with the guys currently committed," Krempin said. "There’s a lot of guys like me that have a ton of great schools between them and Michigan. So I got to ask why they picked Michigan over other schools.
"I loved how simple the OV was. Not a lot of flashy stuff, lights, cars, etc. my parents enjoyed getting to hang out with the coaches as well. Overall the OV was great," Krempin said.
Krempin, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect, hails from Prosper (TX) and Michigan is battling with Texas, Texas A&M, and LSU for the coveted lineman. The Composite has the Texas product as the nation's 275th-ranked recruit and the No. 19 IOL. With his official visits in the rearview mirror, Krempin will not reflect with his parents and coaches before making a decision.
"Not sure when I’ll commit," Krempin said on his timeline. "Going to spend some time talking with my parents and coaches. Once I know I’ll commit."
Michigan currently has 12 commits in the 2026 cycle with McWhorter as the lone offensive lineman.
