'It was a pretty good visit': Michigan football hosted surprising visitor on Saturday
It was another loaded weekend for Michigan football hosting several 2026 players on official visits. While there were known commodities like Carter Meadows, Titan Davis, Brady Smigiel, and Calvin Russell, among others, on campus, Michigan also hosted another surprising visitor.
Michigan had Liberty commit Kaden Catchings come to Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit on Saturday. The three-star linebacker committed to Liberty back on June 16, but the Wolverines are making Catchings at least think about things.
Catchings, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound athlete, is unranked per the Composite. But 247Sports has Catching ranked as a three-star and the nation's No. 121-ranked LB in the class. He hails from Flowood (MS) Hartfield Academy. While the Wolverines like Catchings as a LB, he can play both ways. In 2024, Catchings recorded 1,161 all-purpose yards on 127 carries. He had 16 TDs.
Speaking with Michigan Wolverines on SI, Catchings said "It was a pretty good visit", and he plans on getting back up to Ann Arbor for an official visit this fall. The part that stood out to Catchings was the way Michigan can develop defensive players.
"What stood out is their rate to develop defensive players," said the Liberty commit.
With Michigan offering Catchings, he has a few notable offers from Memphis, Ole Miss, Toledo, and USF, among others. He told us that Michigan is now right in the thick of it with Liberty.
