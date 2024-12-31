Social media clowns Alabama, praises Michigan after Wolverines take down Bama
Michigan entered New Year's Eve as 13.5-point underdogs to Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Wolverines were in a similar role not too long ago when Michigan was nearly a three-touchdown underdog to Ohio State in Columbus. But in both games, as heavy dogs, the Wolverines prevailed.
Michigan notched its eighth win of the 2024 season after it beat Alabama 19-13 to end the 2024 season. The Wolverines scored a quick 16 points in the first quarter due to Bama turning it over three times, and even though the Michigan offense stalled for the rest of the game, the Wolverines' defense was lights out. Playing without multiple stars on the defense, Wink Martindale coached the Michigan defense to a gem performance.
True freshman Jordan Marshall did shine for the Michigan offense, however. In his first career start, the former Mr. Ohio rushed for 100 yards on the day and looked to flash a little Blake Corum. The Wolverines' offense totaled 190 yards in the game and Marshall will get plenty of credit for the win.
Following the game, social media went to clowning Alabama while giving Michigan praise on the win.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan takes down Alabama for the second time in 2024
Kalen DeBoer answers on Michigan landing two Alabama transfers in front of Sherrone Moore
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7