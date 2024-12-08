Social media reacts to Michigan Football facing Alabama in bowl game
On Sunday, it was revealed that Michigan would play Alabama in the ReliaQuest bowl in Tampa, Florida. The game will take place on Dec. 31 at it will kick at Noon ET.
With the Wolverines playing Alabama, it will be the second time the two teams have met in the same calendar year. If you don't recall, Michigan played Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 and the Wolverines won in an overtime thriller, 27-20. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Co. took down the Crimson Tide before rolling through Washington for a National Championship.
But the 2024 iteration isn't the same as last year. Both teams look completely different. There is no Jim Harbaugh nor Nick Saban on the sidelines. The Wolverines finished 7-5 with a big win over Ohio State, while Alabama went 9-3 on the season.
But once the bowl game was announced, social media had a say in the matchup. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football offensive coordinator big board, who the Wolverines should target
Report: Michigan to battle a surprise team in efforts to land '25 5-star OL Ty Haywood
Sherrone Moore talks Bryce Underwood, Andrew Babalola, other Michigan 2025 signees