Social media roasts Nebraska, praises Michigan's run game after win over Huskers
It wasn't the prettiest of wins, but Michigan got the statement win that it needed. On Saturday, the Wolverines marched into Lincoln and took down Nebraska -- who was 3-0 entering the game -- 30-27. Michigan found itself up 10 points twice in the game, but both times the Wolverines allowed the Cornhuskers to get back into the game.
But between Michigan's run game and the Wolverines' defensive line -- it got the job done. For the fourth game in a row, Justice Haynes was great. He ran for 149 yards and one touchdown. Haynes continued his streak of 100-yard games and TD streak. Since arriving in Ann Arbor from Alabama, Haynes has been a huge part of what the Wolverines do.
Jordan Marshall also got into the mix. Marshall broke a 50-yarder and ran for 80 yards on the day -- including a score. Even QB Bryce Underwood continued his usage with his legs. The QB ran for 61 yards and a score.
The Michigan defensive line made itself known. The Wolverines sacked Dylan Raiola seven times and the pressure forced the Nebraska QB to throw his first INT of the season. Entering the game, Raiola threw eight TDs and zero INTs. While he threw for 308 yards and three scores against Michigan, the Wolverines' defense did enough to force pressure on the Cornhuskers' sophomore.
But it wasn't all great. Michigan's secondary, pass catchers, and special teams continue to struggle. Kicker Dominic Zvada is the exception, after he nailed three kicks against the Huskers. Save for Zvada, there were too many drops from the WRs and the secondary had too many blown coverages. Entering the bye week, head coach Sherrone Moore has some things to clean up on both sides of the ball.
With Michigan's win over the Huskers, the Wolverines continue to top the Huskers in the all-time series. Even worse for Nebraska, the Huskers have now lost 28 straight times to opponents that are ranked in the top 25. Of course, social media had its say.