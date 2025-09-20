Takeaways: Michigan finds its next elite edge duo in statement win over Nebraska
It wasn't pretty, but Michigan got its statement win on Saturday. After suffering a Week 2 loss against Oklahoma on the road, the Wolverines entered Lincoln and took down the 3-0 Cornhuskers, 30-27. Michigan has plenty to clean up, but as the old saying goes, 'Never apologize for a win'.
Bryce Underwood struggled in the pass game, but it wasn't all his fault. Pass catchers didn't help and it was Michigan's run game and defense that kept it going. Following the win, here are some takeaways.
1. Bryce Underwood is going to be great, but Michigan will rely on its backfield to win games
When Michigan landed Bryce Underwood, fans expected the Wolverines' passing attack to reach new heights -- and it has. Underwood has done more things through four games than any Michigan QB accomplished last season. But between the true freshman still learning and the Wolverines' pass catchers not being what Underwood needs -- it's going to be still the run game that keeps Michigan rolling.
For the fourth game in a row, Justice Haynes shined. The former Alabama transfer broke 100 yards and scored a TD in four games for Michigan and Jordan Marshall got into the mix as well. Both players broke a 50-yarder en route for a score. The Wolverines' passing attack struggled against the Huskers, but their rushing attack didn't.
Michigan ran for 286 yards as a team and scored three times.
2. Jaishawn Barham/Derrick Moore duo
Michigan found the magical formula last week against Central Michigan, and it carried over to the Nebraska game. Last week, Wink Martindale took Jaishawn Barham out of being an inside linebacker, and moved him to edge -- but TJ Guy didn't play. This week, Guy was back in the lineup, but behind Barham.
Right from the get, Barham and Derrick Moore was a force for the Wolverines. The Nebraska offensive line struggled to contain the duo, and Barham's athletic ability really shines coming off the edge.
In the game, Barham and Moore recorded 2.5 sacks together -- but that wasn't nearly the story. Moving forward, Michigan has found its next great duo at edge.
3. D-line couldn't be stopped
But it wasn't just Barham and Moore who were great -- it was the entire line. Saturday marked the best performance by the Wolverines' defensive line and it's not close. Michigan dominated the trenches and it kept Dylan Raiola off platform for most of the game. The Wolverines sacked Railola seven times in the game and pressure came from everywhere.
Veteran Rayshaun Benny was tremendous and the interior couldn't block him. There was Cameron Brandt, TJ Guy, and others who contributed. The Michigan line got bullied against Oklahoma, but that wasn't the case this week -- it did the bullying.
4. Self-inflicting wounds kept Nebraska alive
While there were positives from the game, there were some negatives. Between coaching malpractice and costly errors -- Nebraska stayed in the game. Wide receivers dropped too many passes -- more on that in a minute --, Biff Poggi made a crucial error at the end of the first half.
Michigan was up 17-10 and Nebraska wasn't looking like it was going to score. On third down, Nebraska was stopped with the clock ticking, but instead of Poggi calling a timeout with 30 seconds left to force the Huskers to punt, Poggi let the clock tick down. Matt Rhule then called a timeout and Nebraska completed the hail mary for a TD. Yes, players have to play, but that was malpractice to put the defense in that spot.
Then there was Brandyn Hillman late in the third quarter. Nebraska was three-and-out but the hard-hitting safety taunted the Nebraska sideline and extended the drive. Nebraska would go on to kick a field goal on the drive.
Not having its head coach showed, but Michigan has to be more disciplined moving forward.
5. The wide receiver corps needs upgraded
On3's JD PicKell made an analogy after the Oklahoma game, how Michigan is going to be a popular destination for wide receivers. He compared it to the beach for spring breakers. He is spot on. Having Bryce Underwood, pass catchers are going to gravitate to Ann Arbor, and Michigan needs a major haul from the transfer portal.
On the second drive, Channing Goodwin dropped two passes, one that would've went for a TD. But it wasn't just Goodwin. All WRs, not named Donaven McCulley, made bad plays when they were in or dropped the ball.
The Wolverines need legit guys in this offense and it's clear as day through four games. Michigan's receiving corps is OK at best, but there is a long way to go to get the position where it needs to be.