Watch: Diving interception leads to big Michigan touchdown
The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers got off to a slow start today, but things quickly changed when Michigan's defense came up with a big play, which led to the first touchdown of the game.
Defense Makes a Huge Play
After the Wolverines took the lead with a 46-yard field goal, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska got the ball back and quickly picked up a first down, putting themselves on their own 34-yard line. Raiola dropped back to pass on first down and fired right, but Jyaire Hill got a great jump on the ball and was able to pop it up, and Cole Sullivan came down with a diving pick.
Raiola hadn't thrown an interception all season until today. Coming into today, Raiola had eight touchdowns to no interceptions, but in his first game against a Big 10 opponent, he committed a costly turnover.
Also noteworthy on that play, veteran safety Rod Moore, who hasn't seen the field since he tore his ACL in the spring of 2024, was back on the field for the first time this year. Getting Moore back is huge for the Wolverines' secondary. He's a veteran player who's been with this program for years, so his return is very welcome
Offense Pays Them Back With a Huge Touchdown
After the sudden change, Michigan's offense found itself on Nebraska's 37-yard line and within striking distance. On the first play of the drive, Bryce Underwood sent his running back out wide on a motion before taking a designed QB run 37 yards to the house to give the Wolverines a 10-point lead in the second quarter.
Underwood, who had a really good game against Central Michigan a week ago, once again showed off his ability to run the football. It was Underwood's second carry of the game, and he took it all the way to the house for six. In the last five quarters of football, Underwood has carried the ball 11 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
Coming into this game, it was important for Michigan's defense to get stops early while Underwood and the offense got rolling. They forced a turnover on downs and a missed field goal on Nebraska's opening two possessions before getting the interception. The Wolverines' offense started slow, but their defense let them hang around, and once they got the turnover, the offense paid them back with a quick score.