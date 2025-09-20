Michigan RB Justice Haynes extends incredible streak to four games
With just over two minutes left in the first half, the Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers found themselves tied at 10. The Wolverines had possession at their own 25-yard line and were looking to put some more points on the board before half. They had 2:01 on the clock and all three timeouts, so they had all the time in the world to march down the field, but it took just one play to score.
Bryce Underwood took the snap and handed it off to Alabama RB transfer, Justice Haynes, who found a gap, broke a tackle and ripped off a 75-yard touchdown to put the Wolverines up by seven.
Haynes, who has been on fire to start the season, ripped off his third 50+ yard rushing touchdown of the season. He has also rushed for 100+ yards and at least one touchdown in each of the Wolverines' first four games.
Haynes spent his first two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he saw solid playing time but was never the featured back. After rushing for 448 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago, Haynes entered the transfer portal, where he was the No. 1 running back available, according to 247.
In his first game as a Wolverine, Haynes made a statement. He ran the ball 16 times for 159 yards and three touchdowns against New Mexico while also catching a couple of passes.
The following week, when Michigan traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Oklahoma Sooners, Haynes was the only one who could get anything going for the Wolverines offensively. He ran it 19 times for 125 yards and scored Michigan's lone touchdown.
Last week against CMU, while all the attention was on Bryce Underwood's big game, Haynes quietly put up 104 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Through the first three weeks of the season, Haynes logged 388 yards and five touchdowns behind a 7.9 average.
Through 3.5 games, Haynes is now up to 490 yards and six touchdowns. He has been the Wolverines' best offensive player this season, and he continues to make big plays in big moments.
