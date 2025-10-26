Social media trolls Michigan State, reacts to Michigan's win over Spartans
For the fourth year in a row, Michigan took down its in-state rival, Michigan State. On Saturday, the Wolverines took down the Spartans, 31-13, in East Lansing to give MSU its fifth loss in a row. Michigan, on the other hand, is at 6-2 with everything it wants right in front of the Wolverines.
The Wolverines got out to a quick 10-0 lead on Saturday, but Michigan got conservative to allow Michigan State to get back into the game. The Spartans would score a TD and enter the half down three points. But in the second half, Michigan went back to its vintage mode.
Michigan relied on its rushing attack to take down the Spartans. Running back Justice Haynes returned after a one-game absence and was sensational. Despite fumbling the ball in the fourth quarter, the Alabama transfer rushed for 152 yards and two scores -- his sixth game over 100 yards. His running mate, Jordan Marshall, was also quite good. Marshall ran for 110 yards and a score.
The Wolverines needed their rushing attack to be lethal because it wasn't the best day for Bryce Underwood. The true freshman looked exactly like a true freshman. Underwood threw for just 86 yards and completed only 47% of his throws. He didn't appear to have great awareness in the game and didn't read the MSU defense all that well.
While the offense had some ups and downs, the Michigan defense was great. Linebacker Jimmy Rolder was all over the place and was easily the MVP of the game, and Jyaire Hill was stout in coverage. MSU WR Nick Marsh made some plays -- a really good player always will -- but Hill slowed him down and was really good in coverage.
The Wolverines' defense sacked the Spartans' quarterbacks four times on the night, and Derrick Moore had two of them.
Following the win, social media reacted to the Wolverines' rivalry win. Here are some of the best reactions we found.