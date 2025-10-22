Experts make their pick between Michigan vs. Michigan State rivalry
After Michigan got back on track this past weekend at home against a good Washington team, the Wolverines are now in prime position to win out up to the Ohio State showdown in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are going to be favorites in every game from here on out -- potentially even against OSU depending on how the rest of the season plays out.
And it all starts this weekend against rival Michigan State. Michigan has to travel to East Lansing for the rivalry game, but the Wolverines are still nearly a two-touchdown favorite in the game. Anything can happen, and the game must be played, but the Wolverines are clearly the more talented team.
What the experts are saying
CBS Sports' two-man panel recently revealed who they would pick in this game. Both Chris Hummer and Brad Crawford opted to go with Michigan -13.5 points over MSU.
"Michigan State has some big problems this season, especially defensively ranking 120th nationally in yards allowed per play. With rivalry games such as these, I'm generally inclined to project a close game. But the Spartans have lost four straight double-digit games in Big Ten play, and it doesn't get any easier against Michigan. Give me the Wolverines to win and cover," Hummer wrote.
Why they are correct
Michigan is 6-4 in the last 10 meetings with the Spartans, but Michigan has clearly been the better team in the past three matchups and it will be the same this weekend. The Wolverines beat MSU last year with zero passing threat behind center, and this year, Michigan has Bryce Underwood.
The true freshman has had his freshman moments, but Underwood has shown why he was the top-ranked player coming into college. He has found reliable targets in Donaven McCulley and fellow freshman Andrew Marsh. This past game, against Washington, Michigan go its tight ends involved and third-year TE Zach Marshall exploded with a career best 72 yards and a score.
The Wolverines will have to be wary of Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh, but MSU has one of the worst scoring defenses in the country and Michigan should be able to move the ball at ease against the Spartans this weekend.
