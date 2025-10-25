Kirk Herbstreit names a 4th Big Ten team that could make the College Football Playoff
The Big Ten Conference is arguably the best in the country with Ohio State, Indiana, and Oregon all leading the way. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams last year, there is an outside chance the Big Ten lands four teams in the Playoff, but who might that fourth team be?
USC, Illinois, and..... Michigan are teams the College GameDay crew were talking about on Saturday. Both Kirk Herbstreit and Nick Saban were in agreement that Michigan might be the team people are talking about at the end of the regular season.
Kirk Herbstreit says Michigan is a team to watch for the rest of the season
"I think we're all clear on Oregon and Indiana -- Ohio State. I do look at Michigan," Herbstreit said on College GameDay. "Michigan lost to USC, they came back the next week and beat a good Washington team. Look at the rest of their schedule -- obviously, Ohio State at the end. There is a very good chance they run the table, and are at 9-2 going into that game at home against Ohio State. 60 minutes away from possibly winning that game, being 10-2. With a win over Ohio State, they could be a team that you're sitting there talking about."
“How about Michigan? If they can run the table and beat Ohio State, then somebody’s gotta be talking about them.” Saban shortly after Herbstreit was done.
Michigan's favorable schedule allows for the Wolverines to have a fighter's chance
The games must be played and won on the field, but the Wolverines are going to be big favorites in the rest of their games heading into the Ohio State showdown.
It all starts tonight at Michigan State, then vs. Purdue, at Northwestern, at Maryland, and a home game vs. the Buckeyes will determine if Michigan can make the Playoff. The Wolverines have defeated Ohio State in four games in a row, but at some point, the Buckeyes are going to get back in the win column against their rival. For Michigan's CFP sake -- the Wolverines need to make it a fifth win in a row.
