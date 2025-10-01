Keys to a dominant Michigan football win over Wisconsin
Michigan is coming off of its bye week and will re-take the field this weekend against Wisconsin. The Wolverines are a big favorite in the game after securing a big win in Lincoln against Nebraska two weekends ago. The Badgers are sitting at 2-2 and have faltered in the past two games, losing to both Alabama and Maryland.
The Wolverines worked on a few key fundamentals this past week and could toy with their lineup as soon as this weekend, with the team getting healthier. But either way, Michigan should be able to get a win on its home field against a struggling Badgers' program.
Here are three keys to Michigan getting that win.
1. Continue to establish the rushing attack
Through four games, Michigan has made an identity for itself by running the football. The Wolverines are ranked No. 8 in the country, averaging 253 yards on the ground. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes has been phenomenal, rushing for over 100 yards in every game so far, and scoring at least one TD.
While the Wolverines have run the football well, Michigan is going up against the No. 1 rushing defense on Saturday. The Wisconsin Badgers average 50 yards to the opposition on the ground. But this is also the Badgers' biggest test. While Wisconsin has played Alabama, Michigan has a more dominant rushing attack and the Tide just thoroughly dominated the Wisconsin offense.
If Michigan can establish the run early, it will be a gut punch to Wisconsin with how solid it's been against the run.
2. Don't drop passes
While Wisconsin has a stout rushing attack on paper, the Badgers' passing defense is not. There will be opportunities for Michigan to throw the ball against the Badgers on Saturday, with Wisconsin having the 89th-ranked pass defense, allowing 234 yards through the air on average.
The Badgers allowed Maryland freshman Malik Washington to throw for 265 yards and two scores in Wisconsin's last loss of the season. Maryland has had an easier time throwing the ball than Michigan has this season, but with Bryce Underwood behind center -- the ceiling is very high.
While Underwood has a few things to polish up -- layering the ball and having some touch on short passes -- his playmakers need to help him out. Michigan has 11 dropped passes in four games and starters Channing Goodwin and Semaj Morgan have four each. The chance is high that the Wolverines can beat Wisconsin in the pass game, but we need to see the WRs do their part to help the talented freshman out.
3. Don't give Danny O'Neil time to think
Wisconsin brought in a pair of transfers this past cycle: Maryland QB Billy Edwards Jr. and San Diego State QB Danny O'Neil. Edwards Jr. was supposed to be the starter, but injuries have prevented him from playing much. As of now, Edwards Jr. is trending not to play, which will give O'Neil yet another start.
The Badgers' offensive line has been a far cry from the old Badgers' line. Wisconsin has allowed 13 sacks in four games and is ranked 117th in the country, averaging over three sacks allowed each game. O'Neil has been facing mega pressure and he really falters when that happens.
According to PFF, O'Neil completes just 52% of his passes when under pressure and he has thrown two of his five interceptions this season when pressure hits. When the pocket keeps him clean, he's efficient, completing 78% of his throws. So the Wolverines blitzing and getting home will be a key to keep the Badgers' passing attack off kilter.