State Champions: Even in a down year, Michigan still owns Michigan State
Neither team was playing for a shot at the Big Ten championship or a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night, but the stakes were still high. Michigan and Michigan State clashed for the 117th meeting all-time between the two in-state rival programs, and the Wolverines secured a 24-17 victory in the Big House.
After an ugly first half, Michigan emerged from the locker room and asserted its dominance in the second half - outscoring the Spartans by a score of 15-10. It was the first time in six games that the Wolverines had outscored their opponent in the second half. With the win, the Wolverines move to 5-3 on the season and are now just one win away from becoming bowl eligible.
Here are some of the top performers for Michigan from Saturday's win:
Passing
- Davis Warren: 13-19, 123 yds, 1 TD
- Donovan Edwards: 1-1, 23 yds, 1 TD
Rushing
- Alex Orji: 6 att, 64 yds
- Donovan Edwards: 9 att, 24 yds
- Kalel Mullings: 12 att, 16 yds
Receiving
- Colston Loveland: 6 rec, 67 yds, 2 TD
- Semaj Morgan: 3 rec, 12 yds
- Donovan Edwards: 2 rec, 17 yds
- Tyler Morris: 1 rec, 23 yds
Defense
- Earnest Hausmann (LB): 11 tackles, 6 solo, 1 tfl
- Jaishawn Barham (LB): 9 tackles, 7 solo
- Amir Hall (CB): 8 tackles, 6 solo
- Jyaire Hill (CB): 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pbr
- Josaiah Stewart (DE): 3 tackles, 1 solo, 1 sack
- Derrick Moore (DE): 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack
