State Champions: Even in a down year, Michigan still owns Michigan State

Neither team was playing for a shot at the Big Ten championship or a spot in the College Football Playoff on Saturday night, but the stakes were still high. Michigan and Michigan State clashed for the 117th meeting all-time between the two in-state rival programs, and the Wolverines secured a 24-17 victory in the Big House.

After an ugly first half, Michigan emerged from the locker room and asserted its dominance in the second half - outscoring the Spartans by a score of 15-10. It was the first time in six games that the Wolverines had outscored their opponent in the second half. With the win, the Wolverines move to 5-3 on the season and are now just one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

Here are some of the top performers for Michigan from Saturday's win:

Passing

  • Davis Warren: 13-19, 123 yds, 1 TD
  • Donovan Edwards: 1-1, 23 yds, 1 TD

Rushing

  • Alex Orji: 6 att, 64 yds
  • Donovan Edwards: 9 att, 24 yds
  • Kalel Mullings: 12 att, 16 yds

Receiving

  • Colston Loveland: 6 rec, 67 yds, 2 TD
  • Semaj Morgan: 3 rec, 12 yds
  • Donovan Edwards: 2 rec, 17 yds
  • Tyler Morris: 1 rec, 23 yds

Defense

  • Earnest Hausmann (LB): 11 tackles, 6 solo, 1 tfl
  • Jaishawn Barham (LB): 9 tackles, 7 solo
  • Amir Hall (CB): 8 tackles, 6 solo
  • Jyaire Hill (CB): 4 tackles, 3 solo, 1 pbr
  • Josaiah Stewart (DE): 3 tackles, 1 solo, 1 sack
  • Derrick Moore (DE): 3 tackles, 2 solo, 1 sack

