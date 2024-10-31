Recruiting: Michigan to host teammate of 5-star QB Bryce Underwood vs. Oregon
Not only is Michigan preparing for a huge matchup against No. 1 Oregon this weekend, the Wolverines are set to host a massive recruiting weekend with the 2025 recruiting cycle nearing its end.
Michigan has generated a lot of buzz on the trail over its pursuit of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood, but the nation's No. 1 overall player is not the only Belleville prospect the Wolverines are looking to flip with signing day approaching.
With the Ducks in Ann Arbor this weekend, Michigan is set to host four-star safety Elijah Dotson, a teammate of Underwood's who is currently committed to Pittsburgh.
This will be Dotson's third visit to Michigan this season, but the first time as an official visitor. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder was at the Big House last weekend for the Wolverines' rivalry win over Michigan State as well.
A rising prospect, Dotson is considered the No. 296 overall prospect, the No. 29 safety and the No. 3 player from the state of Michigan in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He committed to Pittsburgh back on May 18, but has been pursued heavily this fall by both Michigan and Michigan State.
Here's how 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu evaluates Dotson:
"Has played safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school. Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays."
Flipping Dotson from his commitment to Pitt would not only add a talented defensive back prospect to Michigan's recruiting class, but also give the Wolverines another recruiter in their pursuit of Underwood in his high school teammate.
