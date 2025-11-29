6 Michigan players OUT against rival Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Game is upon us and Michigan has plenty on the line. The Wolverines are searching for their fifth win in a row over the Buckeyes, but Michigan also needs this win in order to make the College Football Playoff after missing it last season.
The Wolverines aren't being picked by many people to win this game, but there is something in the air like 2021. Not only is Michigan wearing the 'Big Game Blues' like it did that season, but the Wolverines needed that win in order to make the four-team College Football Playoff. Michigan got the job done that year. Could it repeat this season?
If Michigan is going to win the game, the Wolverines will have to get the job done without some key players. Here's what the pregame injury report looked like.
Injury report
For the second game in a row, Michigan won't have WR Semaj Morgan or LB Ernest Hausmann. Despite Hausmann posting on social last Sunday saying he was going to be ready to go, he will be inactive and Michigan will rely on Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder.
RB Justice Haynes will miss another game, as will TE Hogan Hanse. Edge rusher Dominic Nichols is also out.
Listed as 'Questionable' is FB Max Bredeson and LT Evan Link. All signs point to Bredeson giving it a go against the Buckeyes.
Ohio State injury news
As Pete Thamel reported earlier on Saturday, Ohio State's star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are both going to give it a go against Michigan. Smith missed the game against Rutgers last week, and Tate hasn't played in the last three games. But as most people were expecting -- both will be suited up against Michigan.
How to watch Michigan take on Ohio State
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 29
- Time: Noon ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, MI)
- Network: Fox
- On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- 3 game predictions for Ohio State vs. Michigan showdown
- Michigan football commits predict outcome between Wolverines vs. Ohio State
- Predicting the final score between Michigan football vs. Ohio State
- OSU WR Jeremiah Smith keeps taking shots at Michigan ahead of The Game
- Keys for Michigan to extend its streak to five straight over Ohio State