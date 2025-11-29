Wolverine Digest

What Michigan needs to address at halftime to beat Ohio State

Three things Michigan needs to fix focus on to win 'The Game'

Justice Steiner

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) runs the ball defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) runs the ball defended by Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The 121st edition of 'The Game' is halfway complete, and No. 1 Ohio State leads 17-9 through 30 minutes of action.

Michigan did take the first lead of the game, going ahead 6-0 in the early stages of the first quarter.

Here are three points of emphasis Sherrone Moore and the rest of the UofM coaching staff should emphasize in the locker room.

Getting Pressure on Sayin

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin had an impressive first half. On the opening possession, he threw an interception on the second play of the Buckeyes' first drive. However, since that moment, he has had his way against the Wolverines.

Going into the break, Sayin has thrown for 145 yards (13-for-17) with two touchdowns.

Julian Sayin
Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws the ball in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Sayin is picking apart the Michigan defense. But a big part of that is that the Wolverines are not getting any pressure on the quarterback. 

Even when the coverage has held up, the defensive line has not been close to applying pressure. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needs to find a way to get pressure when Sayin drops back.

The Michigan Passing game

On the ground, the Michigan offense has found success. Even with Jordan Marshall checking out of the game due to reaggravating his shoulder injury.

However, the passing game has not looked good. When Bryce Underwood drops back, he has left the pocket too soon. He also missed Andrew Marsh wide open deep in the first quarter.

Underwood is 3-for-5 through the air with 16 yards. No one is going to beat the No.1 team in the country with passing numbers like that.

Bryce Underwood
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) and teammates warmup at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Staying Disciplined

This game has been intense from the jump. The amount of trash talking and extracurricular activities happening after plays shows the hatred between the two schools.

When Ohio State was about to have a third-and-goal, Michigan defender Jaishawn Barham nearly headbutted an official. Giving OSU a fresh set of downs inside the five-yard line.

However, Michigan did hold OSU to a field goal on that drive. But the Wolverines can not have stupid penalties late; it can cost them the game.

Published |Modified
