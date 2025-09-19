Michigan football trending down for 2026 WR ahead of decision
Class of 2026 three-star IMG Academy wide receiver Christian Ward, who has Michigan football in his top four, will make his decision next week on Sept. 24, Rivals reported.
However, despite the Wolverines staying in this recruitment and Ward taking a visit to Ann Arbor back in March, it looks like the Buffaloes are leading heading into his decision, according to a report from Rivals' Steve Wiltfong earlier in the week.
"They’re top in my list,” Ward told Wiltfong after his official visit to Colorado to check out Deion Sanders' program earlier this month
"It was a good visit," Ward continued. "I got to see the facilities, spend time with the staff, and just get a feel for what life would be like there. The energy around the program is real, and being on campus made that even clearer."
Even if the Wolverines miss out on Ward, which looks like it will be the case, wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and the staff still have three wideouts committed in Michigan's class of 2026, including Zion Robinson, Jaylen Pile and Travis Johnson.
Sherrone Moore's 2026 class currently has 23 verbal commitments and ranks as the No. 10 class in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.