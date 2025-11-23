The good and the bad from Michigan's 45-20 win over Maryland
The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines defeated the Maryland Terrapins on the road on Saturday by a final score of 45-20 to improve to 9-2 on the season ahead of a showdown against the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes next weekend at the Big House.
Let's break down the "good" and the "bad" from the Michigan victory.
The Good
The Michigan offensive line and Bryson Kuzdzal
With a lot of attention drawn toward true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and the fixation on how the Wolverines' passing game looks on a week-to-week basis, there has probably been an under-appreciation for how dominant and consistent the Michigan rushing attack has been no matter who is carrying the ball.
After Jordan Marshall went down in the fourth quarter last week against Northwestern, Bryson Kuzdzal, a Grand Rapids native, stepped in and gave the Wolverines' offense some valuable yardage down the stretch to help Michigan secure the dramatic victory.
Marshall was held out against Maryland on Saturday (although he is expected to play against OSU), meaning that it was Kuzdzal's turn to lead the Wolverine backfield. He stepped up to the challenge and ran for 100 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns behind an offensive line that was moving Maryland defensive linemen off the ball all game long.
A lot of credit needs to be given to Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome for how they have helped this offensive line become elite in the run game despite having an overall inexperienced group, and to running backs coach Tony Alford, who has clearly developed the entirety of the position group to keep them ready when called upon.
Tomas O'Mera, who had three carries all season coming into the game, picked up 71 yards on the ground himself on eight rushing attempts.
Bryce Underwood's play
After a fourth quarter meltdown against the Wildcats last week, it was important for Underwood to bounce back against Maryland and make sure he regained some confidence after some mishaps in those final 15 minutes against Northwestern.
The reality is, Underwood seemed to make some major strides in the game against the Wildcats coming off the bye week in the first three quarters. For the most part, Underwood looked like the better version of himself against the Terrapins outside of a first quarter throw that could have gone for a pick six if it wasn't dropped by the defender.
After that, Underwood settled down, made some great throws and looked poised in and outside the pocket on his way to a 16-of-23 passing day for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
Underwood playing his best football going into The Game against against one of the best defenses in the nation is important, and the Michigan staff has to feel good about the way he is playing and how he has progressed overall.
Michigan's defensive line
Michigan's defensive line performing at a high level has almost become an expectation with this program considering the talent they have accumulated and developed up front over the past several years.
Still, it's not easy losing two players in the middle who were as dominant as Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham were.
However, the big men up front have now fully formed into another elite unit and have applied serious pressure on opposing QBs all year long while also stuffing the run for the most part.
Coming into this game, Maryland had only allowed four sacks all season thanks to an offensive line that excels in pass blocking and a quarterback in Malik Washington who is elusive. Despite those numbers, Michigan came up with three sacks total (one each from Jaishawn Barham, Derrick Moore and Tre Williams) and made things difficult all day for Washington and the Terrapin offense.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale will need them to come up big once more against a talented OSU offense next week, but there's no reason to think the defensive line and the rest of the unit won't be up to the challenge.
The Bad
Health continues to be a concern
Moore's team came into Saturday's contest with seven players listed at "out," with Jordan Marshall also listed as questionable as he did not play.
To add salt to the wound, H-back/tight end Max Bredeson, who is one of the keys to Michigan's run game, went down in the second half with what appeared to be a foot injury. Later on, he was seen in a boot and crutches on the sideline.
Meanwhile, receiver Semaj Morgan and linebacker Ernest Hausmann were also out and did not travel with the team, which was puzzling considering there were no indications of either of them being injured after the Northwestern game.
Safety Rod Moore also continues to miss due to having a setback with his knee, and running back Justice Haynes hasn't played since the Michigan State game after undergoing foot surgery.
Needless to say, Michigan being at as close to full strength against the Buckeyes is paramount. OSU is also dealing with some injuries heading into The Game, including to receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, so it will be interesting to see who is available for each team when they take the field Nov. 29.
Clock Management
Clock management at the end of halves has been an issue for the Michigan staff on a few occasions this season, including in this one.
With about 15 seconds remaining in the first half and with the ball around the Maryland 40-yard line, the Wolverines opted to try to get back to the line of scrimmage and hurry to snap the ball instead of burning their final timeout.
That plan did not pay off as by the time Underwood tried to receive the snap on the next play from center Greg Crippen, the game clock had expired, and therefore didn't give kicker Dominic Zvada an opportunity at kicking a field goal at the end of the half.
At the end of the Northwestern game, coach Moore mysteriously utilized a timeout in a situation where the Wolverines shouldn't have wanted to stop the clock late, and it was one that would have needlessly given the ball back to the Wildcats late if Michigan wouldn't have picked up the first down later in the drive.
Earlier in the season against Nebraska while Moore was suspended, interim coach Biff Poggi didn't use a timeout when he should have that allowed the Huskers a chance at a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, which they converted on.
Simply put, Michigan has to be better in these situations moving forward and can't leave points on the board, or give up points, because of avoidable clock management issues.