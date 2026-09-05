According to MLive's Aaron McMann, Michigan is set to wear an alternate uniform it hasn't worn since 2017.

All maize.

The last time the Wolverines had that look was in 2017, when Michigan began the season against the Florida Gators in Arlington, Texas. The Wolverines crushed the Gators, winning 33-17. In the game, Wilton Speight threw for 181 yards, one TD, and two INTs.

Running back Ty Isaac led the Wolverines on the ground, rushing for 114 yards. It was Tarik Black's first game with the Wolverines, and he caught a TD reception, along with 83 yards.

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Michigan taking on Western Michigan

The Wolverines will start the Kyle Whittingham era off with a new look, and plenty will be different in Ann Arbor.

Michigan will have two new coordinators, Jason Beck running the offense, while Jay Hill calls the defense. But that's not all. Michigan went out and landed some key transfers in hopes of getting the Wolverines back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Four Utah transfers: John Henry Daley, JJ Buchanan, Smith Snowden, and Jonah Lea'ea should all play pivotal roles this season for Michigan, as they followed Whittingham to the Wolverines.

And while there are fresh faces, if history repeats itself, then there will be someone bursting onto the scene on Saturday night. Since 2001, whenever Michigan faces Western Michigan, there is one player who has a major game.

Big game looming

With the new schemes coming into Ann Arbor, Michigan can't take Western Michigan lightly. The Broncos were a top team in the MAC last season, and QB Broc Lowry was the MAC's Offensive Player of the Year, while RB Jalen Buckley was the bowl game MVP.

WMU can run the ball with the best of them, and with a game against Oklahoma looming next week, the Wolverines can't be caught looking ahead. And that's something Kyle Whittingham has addressed. He has spoken about the Broncos and what they do well.

Michigan is well aware of what's ahead of it, but if the Wolverines are going to make the CFP this season, then it has to take care of business at home and the teams it's supposed to beat. That starts on Saturday night against the Broncos.

We need to see Bryce Underwood's improvement in the pocket and the ability to add touch on throws — not bullets every throw. If that happens, Michigan could be sitting in a good place entering Week 2.

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