Three Michigan coaches make elite list of Big Ten legends with over 100 wins
Winning consistently in college football is no easy task. When a team struggles and fails to meet the expectations of its fan base and athletic department, the fingers are generally pointed at the head coach, and they suffer the consequences. That may explain why, in the storied history of the Big Ten there are only 17 head coaches who have won 100+ games with a Big Ten program. The list is littered with notable legends like Woody Hayes, Barry Alvarez and the great Amos Alonzo Stagg.
Only two universities placed three coaches on the list. It makes perfect sense that they are bitter rivals who participate in arguably the greatest rivalry in all of sports. The Ohio State Buckeyes have three coaches on the list, Woody Hayes (205), John Cooper (111), and Jim Tressel (106). For all of his success at Ohio State, Urban Meyer finished with 83 total wins.
The Michigan Wolverines also placed three of their former leaders on the list. The immortal Bo Schembechler (194), Lloyd Carr (122), and Fielding Yost (113). Michigan legend Jim Harbaugh was just short of the 100 wins, coming in at 86 total wins during his tenure at the top of the Wolverine program. It seems fitting that these two rival programs would be so well represented on this elite list of incredible leaders.
