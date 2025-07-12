Ohio State losing lead for elite four-star defensive lineman as Michigan and Oregon rise
Elite 2026 defensive line recruit Deuce Geralds is set to commit on August 2nd. he has a final four consisting of Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. For much of his recruitment analysts were favoring the Ohio State Buckeyes. The tide may be turning there as two of the other four schools have begun prioritizing Geralds and appear to be overtaking the lead from the Buckeyes.
Oregon and Michigan have risen to the top for Geralds, according to On3 analyst Chad Simmons. It is easy to see why Oregon and Michigan have intensified their recruitment efforts for Deuce. He has been an absolute terror on the high school camp scene. His moves have been unstoppable, and he has shown the ability to win one-on-one matchups with power and elite NFL-level moves. Adding him to a recruiting class can be a game-changer for Oregon or Michigan.
Michigan has already put together a top-notch defensive line haul in the 2026 class. Adding Geralds would put them over the top and perhaps give them the best defensive line class in the country. The biggest thing that has caught Deuce's eye with Michigan is their development. He has seen three-star linemen come to Michigan and leave as top NFL Draft picks. With that level of development paired with his talent, Deuce's future could be very bright.
