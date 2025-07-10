Wolverine Digest

Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson shows off in remarkable training video

The former Michigan Wolverine star posted a speed workout that shows he is faster post injury than he was at the NFL combine

Jerred Johnson

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97)
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The expectations for the Detroit Lions are high going into the 2025-2026 season. A 15-2 regular season marred by a disappointing loss in the playoffs to the upstart Washington Commanders has Lions fans counting the days until the new season begins. One of the biggest reasons for the upset in the playoffs last year, as well as the lofty expectations for this upcoming season, is a single player.

That player is former Michigan Wolverine legend Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson was headed for an NFL Defensive Player of the Year-type season before succumbing to a broken leg. Following that injury, the Lions' defense experienced an unprecedented string of injuries on the defensive side of the ball. With Aidan sidelined, the heart of the Lions' defense was missing. They fought valiantly to overcome the injuries and secured a 1-seed in the playoffs. In the end, the injuries caught up, and the Lions bowed out in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Hutchinson recently shared a video on his Instagram running 10-yard splits. He was sprinting with no leg braces or sleeves and looked incredibly fast and explosive. His mother pointed out that his 10-yard split in the video was markedly quicker than what he ran in the NFL Combine before his draft day.


At the combine, Hutchinson ran a 1.62-second 10-yard split. In the video, he posted that his 10-yard split time was an incredible 1.49 seconds. Aidan looks as explosive as I have ever seen him, harkening back to that astonishing performance against Ohio State in The Big House when he was completely unstoppable, bull-rushing Buckeye linemen. The heart of the Lions' defense is back, and he looks to be out for revenge.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Oregon and Georgia appear to be rising as Michigan fades in recruitment of elite linebacker

A former Michigan nemesis set to star on Netflix with Joe Burrow and Jared Goff

Three reasons Bryce Underwood could exceed expectations in his first year

Elite running back target continues to toy with Michigan fans, teasing commitment date

Rich Eisen has ominous one-word response to Jeremiah Smith's never lose again promise

Buckeye Jeremiah Smith proclaims he is not a sore loser, promises to never lose to Michigan again

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football