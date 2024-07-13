Three Michigan football players who could win the Heisman in 2024
Michigan has three Heisman Trophy winners in school history: Tom Harmon (1940), Desmond Howard (1991), and Charles Woodson (1997). There have been a few Wolverines who've been close to capturing the coveted award in recent years like Aidan Hutchinson (2021) and Chris Perry (2003).
While there aren't any current Wolverines favored to win the Heisman in 2024, I'm going to give you three Wolverines who have an outside chance of capturing the Heisman and bringing it back to Ann Arbor in 2024. In order for this to become a reality, Michigan would have to do everything it wants to do in '24. Like winning 10 or more games and getting back into the College Football Playoff.
QB Alex Orji
Let's be honest, the Heisman is a quarterback award now. The last seven out of eight winners have been QBs -- that position dominates the sport of football right now.
Alex Orji hasn't been named the starter at Michigan, but assuming he does win the job, and he plays well -- Orji makes the case to win. His dual-threat ability somewhat reminds you of Denard Robinson during his playing days at Michigan. Robinson was voted No. 6 in the Heisman voting in 2010.
Orji has thrown just one pass during his two years in Ann Arbor, but Orji has done plenty of running. He has 21 rushes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. He averages nearly six yards per carry, which is quite amazing when the defense knows he's going to run the ball when he's in.
Orji is going to have to show that he can throw the football in order to not only start for Michigan, but win games for the Wolverines. He did get off to a slow start during the Spring Game in April, but once he settled in, Orji had command of the Michigan offense. If Orji starts for the Wolverines, he won't need to throw for 250 yards and three touchdowns every game to win awards. He has that playmaker in him when using his legs. He will rack up yardage on the ground to keep the defense second-guessing. Of course, Orji will still have to show that he can beat the defense while using his arm.
With the Wolverines having a daunting schedule with the likes of Texas, USC, Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State on the schedule -- as long as he plays well his name could be in contention at season's end.
RB Donovan Edwards
While Alex Orji is the potential quarterback of the team which makes him the most viable option, the most realistic option here is Donovan Edwards. The last running back to win the Heisman was Alabama's Derrick Henry back in 2015, so saying a running back could win the award is going out on a limb here since -- once again -- QBs and passing dominate the landscape of the sport.
But Edwards isn't just any running back. The NCAA 25 video game cover athlete is a known commodity around college football and he does more than just run the football.
Edwards, who has been biding his time to start behind Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, is now the leader of the team. He had nearly 1,000 yards back in 2022 -- when replacing an injured Corum. Last season was a bit disappointing for Edwards who ran for 497 yards. But he did have a national title game to remember. He had 106 yards on six carries and two long TD runs against Washington.
The thing about Edwards is, he is a huge threat in the passing attack. Back in 2021 -- his freshman season -- Edwards caught for 170 yards on 10 receptions (a record for a U-M back) including a 77-yard touchdown catch against Maryland. In his Michigan career, Edwards has 68 receptions for 714 yards and three scores. He is now 96 yards away from holding the record at Michigan as a running back with that many receiving yards.
Michigan will more than likely go how far Edwards takes it and with his dual-threat ability as a runner and receiver, Edwards should accumulate enough yards to make a case for the award.
CB Will Johnson
This would probably be a +5000 on gambling sites, if not longer odds, because defensive players just don't win the award. It's happened one time and that being former Wolverine great Charles Woodson.
But as the probable best player not only on Michigan, but potentially in college football, a case should be made for the junior cornerback. The 2023 All-American had four INTs for the Michigan defense last season and teams look to throw away from Johnson. Entering his junior season, Johnson has tallied 54 tackles, 14 PBUs, and seven INTs in his two seasons with the Wolverines.
Back in 2022, Johnson led all Power Five corners on PFF with a 91.1-man coverage grade. He followed that up in 2023 as the No. 20 player in college football allowing receptions just 44.7% of the time -- based on players who had 306 or more snaps.
Johnson is already being viewed as a top-five pick for next April's 2025 NFL Draft. Obviously, he would need a gigantic season as a defender for the Heisman voters to give him any shot whatsoever, but there have been some rumblings that Johnson has been in the mix as a returner for the Wolverines this season. If he did have that opportunity, Johnson would pad some more stats for the Heisman Trophy.
