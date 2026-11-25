This year's edition of The Game will feature the 6-5 Michigan Wolverines and the 7-4 Ohio State Buckeyes. There are zero implications on the line this season. No Big Ten title berth or a spot in the College Football Playoff for either team.

But it's still The Game and there are a lot of bragging rights on the line. Both coaches are potentially coaching for their jobs. Kyle Whittingham was expected to be one-and-done but with all the mishaps in the administration, chances are higher that he gets a second season — especially if he can lead Michigan to an upset win over the Buckeyes.

Here are three keys for Michigan to win the game.

Slowing down Jeremiah Smith

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Jeremiah Smith is the best player in college football, and although the Buckeyes are currently a shell of what they usually are, he deserves to win the Heisman Trophy. Smith leads college football, averaging 134 yards per game, along with 17 receiving touchdowns.

It's nearly impossible to shut him down. His worst game this season came against Indiana, where he caught four passes for 68 yards and a score. Despite Ohio State going to freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback, Smith has caught for 133, 117, and 165 yards, respectively, in each of the last three games.

The interesting part is that he hasn't done much against Michigan in his first two seasons. He had 35 receiving yards in 2024 and 40 yards in 2025, with one touchdown in each game. Smith has only gotten better and Michigan will have a hard time completely shutting him down.

But the Wolverines can certainly slow him down. Michigan has the No. 3 passing defense in the Big Ten and Jyaire Hill will likely get the first crack at covering Smith. Hill is Michigan's best cover corner and the Wolverines will also likely bracket cover Smith with a safety. Holding him to 60 or less yards would be a massive win for Michigan's defense.

Make Luke Fahey feel the heat

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Julian Sayin was able to make enough throws to make Ohio State's offense go. Luke Fahey is a true freshman and the offensive line hasn't done a good job of keeping him from feeling the pressure. The Buckeyes rank No.12 in the Big Ten, having allowed 21 sacks this season.

When under pressure, Fahey completes 55.3% of his throws, whereas he completes 66.7% of his passes when kept clean. The Wolverines haven't sacked the quarterback as much as they did earlier in the season, but Michigan still has 28 sacks as a defense this season.

John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols are at the center of getting pressure off the edge and those two will need to be on their A-game this weekend. Daley could see his stock really soar with another good game, while Nichols could push for a big NIL upgrade next season.

This game is where you make your legacy, and Michigan has two edge rushers who are capable of doing just that.

Establish the run & convert third downs

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Michigan's defense, will once again, have to win the game. The Wolverines can't rely on their offense to suddenly put it all together since they've yet to do it in 11 other games this season — and no, we won't count the UTEP game in the second half.

The silver lining of the last two weeks comes at running back. Savion Hiter has run for over 100 yards against both Oregon and UCLA, proving he can be the bell-cow of the offense. Granted, if Jordan Marshall is 100% healthy, the Wolverines are going to want him to be out there. Regardless, Michigan needs to establish the run and beat the Buckeyes in the trenches.

Ohio State's defense has gone downhill in the last few games. USC, Oregon, and Nebraska have all beaten Ohio State in different ways, and the Huskers were able to pound the ball against the Buckeyes.

The other key for Michigan's offense is to sustain drives. Ohio State ranks No. 15 in the Big Ten, allowing the opposition to convert 42% of their third downs. That's big for Michigan since the Wolverines find themselves on third down quite often.

If Michigan can stay ahead of the sticks in this game, the Wolverines will have a fighter's chance to sustain drives.

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