Tom Brady will be highly restricted as FOX announcer following massive deal
Tom Brady announced on Tuesday that he officially owns a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders, something Brady has been in the process of doing for a little while. The NFL owners unanimously voted in favor of Brady getting a small share of the Raiders' organization. Brady and his partner have a 10% stake in the Raiders.
The former Michigan football legend has gone from being the greatest quarterback of all time with the New England Patriots, to winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to going into broadcasting, and is now an owner in the NFL -- what a career.
But there is a small catch. Since he is now an owner of an NFL team, there will be some major restrictions on Brady moving forward when he calls games for FOX. Typically, the broadcast crew will have production meetings with the teams they will be calling to get some insight into what's going on and they have open freedom to speak what they think during the call -- but not Brady.
According to multiple reports, Brady will now have the following restrctions:
- Not permitted to be in another team's facility
- Not permitted to witness practice
- Not permitted to attend broadcast production meetings, either in person or virtually
- Prohibited from publically criticizing game officials and other clubs
- Subject to the NFL's gambling policy
- Subject to the NFL's anti-tampering policy
A few of those might be challenging as the top FOX broadcaster, but we will see how Brady handles everything now that he is a minority owner and a part of one of the biggest broadcast teams on TV.
