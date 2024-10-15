Tom Brady says he'd love to play quarterback for the Detroit Lions
It's not like the Detroit Lions have a quarterback problem (as evidenced by the Jared Goff chants that routinely breakout at random sporting events), but it's always noteworthy when the GOAT says he'd love to play for the Lions. During the FOX broadcast on Sunday, Tom Brady - the most decorated quarterback in NFL history - said he'd love to be the quarterback in Detroit's offense.
Of course, there's zero chance that Brady steps out of the booth to suit up for the Lions now or in the future, but his comments do show just how far the franchise has come. It wasn't all that long ago that Detroit was considered a joke of an NFL franchise. But that almost feels like a lifetime ago at this point, and now the league views the Lions as a legitimate Super Bowl contender year in and year out. While they've yet to break through and bring a Lombardi trophy back to Detroit, there's a strong belief that the Lions finally have the pieces to get it done this year.
Given the fact that Detroit has now established itself as a legitimate contender, it's no surprise that a guy like Brady can see him self playing in the Honolulu blue.
