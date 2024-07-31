Michigan fans sound off on Connor Stalions, sign-stealing scandal
Connor Stalions has become one of the most polarizing figures in college football. He's the central figure in the sign-stealing scandal that led to a multi-game suspension of former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh during the 2023 season, along with an ongoing NCAA investigation that could lead to future penalties for the football program.
Stalions will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Sign Stealer," where he's expected to share his side of the story. It will be the first time the sports world has been able to hear from the man who became such a big part of the 2023 college football story, and everyone is looking for answers. How much will he reveal about his work as part of the Michigan football staff? Did he act alone? Were other members of the staff aware of his methods? Will he elaborate on the reported 600-page manifesto? Was he really standing on Central Michigan's sideline in disguise during a matchup against Michigan State?
Folks will have to wait until the documentary is released on Aug. 27 before they can potentially receive answers to some of those questions, but it's clear that many Michigan fans have already made up their minds when it comes to the infamous U-M staffer. A recent poll conducted by Winged Helmet Media indicated that nearly 70 percent of Michigan fans have an unfavorable view of Stalions.
Here's just some of what those fans had to say:
"I don’t believe he had much, if any, impact on the outcome of any games. Having said that, I loathe him for casting even the slightest amount of tarnish on to what was otherwise a glorious season. For that, I will never forgive him." - Bob Margossian
"The bottom line is what he did was unnecessary and only gave others reasons to question the Wolverines success, even if what he did had little to no impact." - Josh Cardenas
"Honestly, I don’t think that there was really an advantage gained. And I hate to post an actual vote, but if I did it would lean towards unfavorable. The main reason is the light that has been painted on the program because of his association. I understand that the media among others has created a lot of this and some of it simply comes with being successful. It’s not easy being at the top of the mountain. But whatever he really did, I do not see as being a difference maker in how good that team was last year. You still have to execute on the field." - Brandon Shipley
"I think it's all been overblown but I also hate that he brought so much trouble on the team that will tarnish many peoples' views of the natty permanently." - Jordan Taylor
While most fans share a similar opinion when it comes Stalions, it's worth noting that just over 30 percent of those who participated in the poll indicated that they still hold a favorable view of the former U-M staffer. Regardless of where you stand on the issue, there's no doubt that Michigan fans are eagerly awaiting to hear from the man at the center of the controversy.
