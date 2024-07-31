REPORT: Conflicting information surrounds NCAA investigation into Michigan Football
This week, multiple reports have surfaced suggesting a notice of allegations is expected to be handed down from the NCAA to the University of Michigan soon regarding the Connor Stalions sign-stealing investigation. However, some of those reports are in conflict over the level of punishment the Wolverines could be facing.
One such report from On3's Chris Balas suggests the NCAA is seeking a one or two-year postseason ban for Michigan, but Rival's Josh Henschke reports there is "zero concern" in U-M's athletic department that any postseason or bowl ban will be handed down. According to Henschke, the NCAA has struggled to find a direct link between Stalions' operation and Michigan's football program.
Henschke also reports, "there have been ZERO level 1 charges found regarding U-M" during the NCAAs investigation. Stalions' actions, however, are expected to result in either a level 1 or level 3 violations depending on the interpretation of NCAA rules.
While Stalions was initially lauded by a vocal portion of Michigan's fanbase, it appears that over time support for the centerpiece behind the NCAA's sign-stealing investigation has waned. According to a recent poll conducted by Winged Helmet Media shows that nearly 70 percent of Michigan's fanbased has an "unfavorable" view of Stalions.
Later this month, Stalions will be featured in an upcoming Netflix documentary called "Sign Stealer," where he's expected to share his side of the story. The documentary is scheduled to be released on Aug. 27, four days prior to Michigan football's 2024 season-opener against Fresno State (7:30 p.m. / NBC) at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
